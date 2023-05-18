bet365 bonus code INQUIRER: Get $200 bonus bets with $1 bet on NBA & NHL action

Thursday’s sporting slate sees Game 2 of the Lakers vs Nuggets in the NBA and Game 1 between the Panthers and Hurricanes in the NHL. Before these games begin, you can secure $200 in bonus bets when you use the bet365 bonus code INQUIRER and settle a $1 minimum qualifying wager.

That’s right, just $1 is all you need to bet to receive $200 in bonus bets that can be divided up however you want on bet365 Sportsbook. Just make sure your qualifying wager has odds of -500 or longer, as anything such as -505 or -600 won’t be considered an eligible bet.

More bet365 bonus code information for new customers Thursday

If you’re looking to sign-up with one of the best NBA betting sites or NHL betting sites, we can assure you that bet365 is just that.

The only thing that holds bet365 back from being as popular nationally as the likes of BetMGM or FanDuel is them only being operational in four states currently. You must be in Ohio, Virginia, Colorado, or New Jersey to sign-up.

But if you’re able to sign-up, bet365′s welcome offer will give you a fantastic head start. Your first qualifying bet of $1 or more can win or lose and it won’t matter. You just have to wait for it to settle before you receive your $200 in bonus bets.

As mentioned earlier, you can divide up bonus bets however. This means you can wager four bets of $50 each or one bet of $200. It’s completely up to you, with taking out these bonus bets as cash being the only thing you can’t do.

Previewing NBA and NHL playoff action for bet365 customers Thursday

Starting with the NBA, the Lakers find themselves as 5.5 point underdogs entering Game 2 against the Nuggets, who won Game 1 at home with a score of 132-126.

After that high scoring game, it’s somewhat shocking to see the totals market be set at just 226.5 points. That said, the kind of offensive production we saw in Game 1 will be hard to replicate, so I could see this game being more defensive based and finish with fewer than 226.5 points.

Given how much of a good fight the Lakers put up in Game 1, I like their moneyline odds of +175. It’s hard to imagine LeBron James letting his team go down 2-0, so I expect a massive game from the king.

In the NHL, the Hurricanes are -145 priced favorites against the underdog Panthers, whose Cinderella run to the Eastern Conference Finals has stunned us all. After making it past the Bruins and Maple Leafs, the Panthers must be taken seriously as threats to win the Stanley Cup.

However, I expect Carolina to win at home in the series opener. They’ve had longer to rest, and won three of their four games against the Devils in the second round by four or more goals. Because of that, I don’t see Florida being able to cover the 1.5 goal puck line.

Promotions you can sign-up with when wagering Thursday

There are a number of promotions new customers can opt-into Thursday through bet365 Sportsbook. There’s an early payout offer for the NBA and NHL we can’t recommend enough.

With these promotions, you must wager on a team from your respective sport’s moneyline market. If your team leads by 20 or more points in the NBA or three or more goals in the NHL, your bet will be counted as a win no matter the end result.

The other promotion is a parlay boost, which boosts your potential winnings in a multi-leg parlay depending on how many legs you add to your parlay.

Outline to redeeming the bet365 bonus code as a new player

Click the offer module above to be directed to bet365′s sign-up page Enter and verify your personal information such as name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN The bet365 bonus code you’ll need to typer in during sign-up is INQUIRER Finalize the creation of your et365 account with a $10 minimum deposit Place your first bet of at least $1 on any market with -500 or longer odds $200 in bonus bets will be deposited into your account whence your first bet settles regardless of result Bonus bets are unable to be withdrawn for real cash but can be divided up in any way 90 consecutive days of account inactivity is the only way your bonus bets will expire

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.