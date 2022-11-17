BetMGM’s welcome offer for a $1,000 risk-free bet using promo code INQUIRERMGM is one of the best promotions new players will find for Week 11′s TNF game between the Titans and Packers.

BetMGM bonus code for TNF

Learn more about BetMGM’s bonus code

BetMGM makes their welcome offer for a $1,000 risk-free bet easy to redeem. By clicking the offer code above, you’ll be sent directly to their sign-up page, where you can just type INQUIRERMGM to be enrolled in this fantastic welcome offer.

After your account and initial deposit are complete, you can place your first wager risk-free on any prop of your choice up to $1,000.

If this wager is unsuccessful, BetMGM will return your funds to your account for you to use as free bets following the settlement of your first bet.

Previewing Titans vs Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook and are accurate as of the time of publishing.

Teams Spread Money Line Totals Titans +3 +140 041.0 Packers -3 -165 U41.0

The Packers enter TNF as the three point favorites in their building. This comes off the heels of an impressive 31-28 victory over the Cowboys in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Titans are coming off a respective victory of their own, a 17-10 win against the Broncos in what was a solid day for both Ryan Tannehill and the Titans’ defense.

These teams share a lot of similarities, as both teams’ defenses are their strengths. But both offenses possess superstar talent in Aaron Rodgers and Derrick Henry that can be impossible to stop when they’re right.

In the overall series head-to-head record, the Titans hold a 7-6 lead. Rodgers is 2-2 in his four starts against Tennessee, while Henry is 1-1 in his two games as a member of the Titans against Green Bay.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook by clicking on the offer in this piece Click the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter promo code INQUIRERMGM when prompted Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make an initial deposit of at least $10 Place your first bet risk-free on any Week 11 TNF market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet will expire within seven days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook for additional rewards

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

If you know someone who will enjoy BetMGM as much as you, send them your referral code and you’ll receive additional bonuses as a result of them signing-up.

After your referral receives your code and signs up, have them place a wager of $50 or more on a market with odds of -200 or longer with their bonus funds.

Following that, you’ll receive $50 in bonus funds yourself. This offer can be redeemed a generous 20 times per month, which tallies up to a massive monthly bonus of $1,000.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.