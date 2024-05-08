BetMGM bonus codes: You can choose the promo of your choice before first bet Wednesday

Two BetMGM bonus codes are available in this article, and you get to choose the one you want to sign up with before placing your first bet.

If you fancy getting 20% of your first deposit up to $8,000 in cash matched in sports bonus, use code PINEWS1600 and click here. If you would rather get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win, use code INQUIRERNEWS and click here.

Before you click either link above and begin typing in the bonus code attached to your promo, I encourage you to continue reading so you’re as educated as can be on both offers before you make a decision.

Explaining how the BetMGM bonus codes work before you sign up

Explaining the BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1600

If you’ve registered with online casino bonuses where you get a deposit match, this promo works similarly. BetMGM gives you sports bonus equal to 20% of your first deposit. You can get a maximum of $1,600 in sports bonus, meaning $8,000 is the maximum amount of cash you can deposit and see matched.

Let’s say you end up with $500 in sports bonus after your deposit is made. You’ll have a 10x wagering requirement BetMGM will give you 30 days to meet. In this example, 10x the amount of $500 in sports bonus equates to $5,000 in your own money needing to be wagered in the next month.

BetMGM will cancel out any remaining sports bonus you have and not allow you to withdraw winnings you earned wagering your sports bonus if this requirement isn’t met. Therefore, I encourage you to think about if this is something manageable for you to meet or not.

Explaining the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERNEWS

Luckily if you’re unable to meet that requirement, you can instead get first bet insurance worth up to $1,500. First bet insurance is commonly offered across sports betting sites such as bet365 and caesars, so you may have come across this before.

BetMGM will give you bonus bets equal to your first wager if it results in a loss. For example, if your first bet was $40 (Or any amount less than $50) and loses, you’ll get a $40 bonus bet back. If you lost a bet of $60 (Or any amount higher than $50), you’ll get five bonus bets equal to 20 percent back. Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Some best bets to consider for Wednesday’s Pacers vs Knicks game

Odds from BetMGM are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

As someone who follows the NBA closely, I’m intrigued by the Pacers vs Knicks Wednesday more than anything else on the sporting slate. Game 1 was won by the Knicks, but the Pacers put up a heck of a fight and only lost by four points.

I feel confident in a Pacers win in Game 2, where the moneyline odds are +170 (Meaning if you bet $10 on the Pacers, you’d win $27. If you’re not confident in them winning but confident in them keeping it close, their +5.5 point spread is a solid option as well (-115 odds).

A four leg parlay I created revolving around a Pacers win and Jalen Brunson came out to odds of +360. A $10 bet on it would win you $46. In addition to the Pacers moneyline, my three Brunson props are 30+ points, five or more assists, and over 1.5 three pointers.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.