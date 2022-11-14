BetMGM are getting ready for anther exciting Monday Night Football clash by allowing new players that use INQUIRERMGM during sign-up the chance to claim a huge welcome offer for Eagles vs Commanders.

The Eagles take on the Commanders in Philadelphia this evening as they get the chance to further extend their unbeaten record to 9-0, with there being no better way to get your betting on this game started than with BetMGM’s welcome offer.

Just go to their sportsbook via the offer in this piece, sign-up using code INQUIRERMGM, make your first deposit and place a bet on any of their Eagles vs Commanders markets.

If this bet goes on to lose, fear not, as you’ll be able to claim your stake back in the form of a free bet up to a maximum value of $1,000.

Eagles vs Commanders Odds with BetMGM Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 44 Moneyline Eagles (-11) -110 Over -110 -500 Commanders (+11) -110 Under -110 +375

The Eagles are massive favorites to claim the win on Monday Night Football today, and rightly so given Philly are 8-0 going into the game.

They’re the only unbeaten team left this year, with the Eagles beating the likes of the Vikings, Cowboys and Cardinals to establish themselves as the team to beat in the 2022 campaign.

The Commanders aren’t having a terrible season by any means, with Washington winning four of their nine so far, however this hasn’t stopped MGM pricing them as big underdogs for today’s game.

They’ve already lost to the Eagles once this season, going down 24-8 in Week 3, and given Philly’s form since then, it’d be very surprising to see anything but an Eagles win today.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet risk-free on any Eagles vs Commanders market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM are letting you claim an extra $1,000 in bonus funds per month, with you being able to claim this via their generous refer-a-friend offer.

Have a friend create an account with BetMGM sportsbook via your referral link and wager their $50 bonus on any market price -200 or greater.

You’ll then be issued $50 in bonus funds, with you getting to refer up to 20 friends a month, meaning there’s up to $1,000 to be claimed.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.