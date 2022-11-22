BetMGM’s welcome offer is ready to be claimed by those in Maryland, with bettors able to get a $1,000 risk-free bet with code INQUIRERMGM to use when sports betting launches November 23rd.

Disclaimer: You are currently only able to sign-up and deposit with BetMGM, with you being able to place your bets once sports betting goes live in Maryland come November 23rd.

INQUIRERMGM is the code you’ll be needing to enter during sign-up with BetMGM to claim your $1,000 risk-free bet, with you able to use this once sports betting launches Wednesday 23rd.

You just need to go to their online sportsbook via the offer above, sign-up using their bonus code and make a deposit, with you then being able to place your first bet November 23rd.

If your first bet goes on to lose, you’ll be getting your stake back in the form of a free bets up to $1,000, with you then able to use these free bets on any markets.

This Week’s Sports Schedule with BetMGM Sportsbook

All the eyes from the sporting world are currently on the World Cup taking place in Qatar, with Wednesday seeing both Germany and Spain in action for the first time this tournament.

The same can also be said for Brazil, Portugal and Canada, who start their campaigns this week.

Elsewhere, we can’t forget about the major U.S. leagues, as the NBA and NHL have a huge number of games for you to bet on from Wednesday onwards.

The NFL has three games taking place on Thursday for Thanksgiving, while Sunday’s slate throws up as many as 12 games for you to wager on.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Promo Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Maryland Welcome Offer First Bet Insurance: $1,000 Paid Back in Free Bets if you Don’t Win BetMGM Maryland Offer Terms & Conditions New Players Only, 21+, AZ, NJ, IN, CO, KS, TN, WV, IA, PA, VA, MD, MI, DC, WY Only. Offer Not Available in NY, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

How to Use your BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet risk-free up to $1,000 once sports betting launches November 23rd If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bets equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, MD, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

$1,000 in extra bonus funds will be available for every month to Maryland bettors thanks to BetMGM’s excellent refer-a-friend promotion.

All you need to do is get one of your friends to sign-up for BetMGM sportsbook via your referral link, have them make a deposit and wager their $50 bonus on any market with odds -200 or more.

You’ll then be issued $50 in bonus funds, with you getting to refer up to 20 friends a month, meaning there’s up to $1,000 to be claimed.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.