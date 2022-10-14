Retail sports betting has been legal in Maryland since December 2021, with online sports betting set to go live in the very near future. Those in Maryland are hoping to get mobile betting live by Super Bowl LVII.

Latest Maryland Sports Betting News

Following the launch of retail sports betting across the state in December 2021, all eyes have been on when online sports betting will go live.

The efforts to see online sports betting launch in Maryland took a step forward earlier this month, as the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission opened the application period for online sports betting licenses.

Those involved are very keen to get online and mobile wagering live before the start of the Super Bowl in February, with the SWARC able to issue up to 60 mobile betting licenses.

These are set to be awarded on a rolling basis, with operators potentially going live as early as November or December this year.

Expected Maryland Betting Sites

There are a number of online sportsbooks that are expected to launch in Maryland once online and mobile sports wagering goes live.

It’s important to note that none of the following online sportsbooks are live in Maryland, however they are expected to be the frontrunners in the race to launch there after online betting is legalized and live:

BetMGM Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook

PointsBet Sportsbook

BetRivers Sportsbook

Barstool Sportsbook

More on Maryland Sports Betting

Sports Betting in Maryland

Retail sports betting has been live in Maryland since December 2021 following the passing of bill HB940, with this being signed into law July 2021.

Following this, there have been a number of sportsbooks that went live in the form of retail betting options, with all of BetRivers, BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars and PointsBet active.

It’s not yet known exactly when online sports betting will go live in Maryland, however those involved have stated that mobile betting go launch as soon as November or December 2022, just in time for the Super Bowl.

The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission will be handing out sports betting licenses on a rolling basis, thus we could see a number of online sportsbooks launch in MD in the near future once it’s legal.

Maryland Sports Betting FAQ’s

Online Betting No (Coming Soon) Mobile Betting No (Coming Soon) Retail Betting Yes Minimum Age 21+

Is sports betting legal in Maryland?

Yes. Retail sports betting has been legal in Maryland for over a year now, with those in Maryland able to bet via a number of retail sportsbooks since December 2021.

Unfortunately, online or mobile sports betting are not yet available, with those involved with the process of launching online sports betting hoping to have some mobile sites live later this year.

A number of sportsbooks are already live in the state, thus we should expect to see these same sportsbooks apply for online and mobile betting licenses to launch in MD in the near future.

How many sportsbooks will be available in Maryland?

Currently, there are a handful of retail sportsbooks available in MD for those in the state to wager with, however these are only available at casinos located around the state.

There are currently seven sportsbooks active in Maryland, with all of these set to push for online licenses once online betting goes live.

The state’s top regulator is optimistic a few online sportsbooks could launch before the new year. According to those involved, once online sports betting is live, there could be as many as 60 online sports betting sites in MD.

What neighbouring states have legal online betting?

Despite not having online sports betting available in their state at this point in time, those in Maryland are surrounded by a number of states in which online sports betting options are currently available.

Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia are all the states that border MD, with online sports betting being legal in all of these, with a number of sports betting options available throughout all of them.

Check out the best Pennsylvania Betting Sites

Potential Maryland Online Sports Betting Sites

With online sports betting on the verge of going live in Maryland, there are a number of operators who are champing at the bit to set up shop in the Free state.

We’re here to go over some of the sports betting sites that could launch their online betting site in Maryland once the time comes.

BetMGM

BetMGM recently agreed to a partnership with Maryland’s own Baltimore Ravens, with their sports betting brand set to be advertised around the Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium.

They already have a retail sportsbook available at the MGM National Harbor in Forest Heights, and given how many online sports betting states they’ve live in, we should expect to see BetMGM’s online site go live in MD when the time comes.

Caesars

Caesars is the current owner of the Baltimore Horseshoe Casino, with its retail sportsbook launching here over the past year.

With Caesars also being the official casino partner of the Ravens, they should have little-to-no trouble launching their services in the state when the time comes, especially given how popular their betting brand is.

BetRivers

BetRivers’ retail sportsbook can currently be found at Bingo World in Baltimore, with those in MD able to place their retail bets with BetRivers for a number of months now following their launch.

Their online sportsbook is already live in a wide range of states across the US, thus it won’t be surprising at all if they secure an online betting license in Maryland over the next few months.

DraftKings

DraftKings has shown their dedication to helping sports betting become legal in Maryland in the past, with DK pledging $250,000 to the ‘Vote Yes to Question 2′ campaign that helped sports betting become legal in the state in the first place.

It wouldn’t make sense for DraftKings to pledge all that money to helping Maryland launching sports betting without getting in on the act themselves, thus DK should be one of the first ones to launch in MD soon.

FanDuel

Similarly to DraftKings, FanDuel also donated to the ‘Vote Yes to Question 2′ campaign in MD that helped sports betting become legal in the first place.

However FanDuel ended up donating $500,000 instead of $250,000, showing just how committed they are to help sports betting launch in the state.

Their retail sportsbook has been live in the state for a while now, with this located at the Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, and given how well-known FanDuel are across the country, seeing them fail to launch would be a big surprise.

PointsBet

PointsBet has a partnership with the Riverboat on the Potomac in Colonial Beach, one of Maryland’s four licensed off-track betting sites in the state, thus they already have partial access to the MD market.

With this in mind, they already have one foot in the door in the race to launch their online sportsbook in Maryland, with it now just seemingly like a matter of time before this becomes a fact.

Barstool Sportsbook

Barstool are a hugely famous sports brand in the US, with their sportsbook doing this reputation justice, with their retail sportsbook already live in Perryvile via the Hollywood Casino.

They are fairly new to the online sports betting scene, however given how well-known their sports brand is, Barstool shouldn’t have too many issues when it comes to securing an online sports betting license.

Maryland Retail Sportbooks

Retail sports betting is currently the only form of sports betting that’s legal in Maryland, with this going live in MD in December 2021, a month which saw a number of operators launch retail sportsbooks across the state.

As of now, there are seven retail sportsbooks available in the Free State, with these the sportsbooks and the locations they’re currently available in:

Sportsbook Location FanDuel Sportsbook Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover BetMGM Sportsbook MGM National Harbor, Forest Heights Caesars Sportsbook Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore TwinSpires Sportsbook Ocean Downs Casino, Worcester County Barstool Sportsbook Hollywood Casino, Perryvile BetRivers Sportsbook Bingo World, Baltimore PointsBet Sportsbook Riverboat on the Potomac, Colonial Beach, VA

Maryland Sports Betting History

Casino gambling had been legal in Maryland for many years before sports betting was finally signed into law, with this only occurring within the last year or so.

The process of introducing sports betting to MD came about after Maryland voters overwhelmingly supported sports wagering in a general election ballot measure.

Bill HB940 was then passed through Maryland state legislature in April 2021, with Governor Harry Logan signing this bill into law in May 2021, something that allowed retail sports betting to launch in December 2021.

Those involved will now turn their attentions to getting online sports betting legal and licensed in MD, with this expected to come about at some point within the next few months.

The state is now taking applications for online sports betting licenses, with it now seemingly as a matter of when, not if, sports betting goes live in MD.

Maryland Sports Teams to bet on

Given the state is home to a city as big and populus at Baltimore, it shouldn’t be a surprise to learn that Maryland is currently home to a handful of major league sports teams.

We’ve gone through and listed some of the bets you can currently place on these MD-based teams at this time.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens, who currently play in the AFC North, have tasted Super Bowl success twice this century, winning the title in both 2000 and 2012, with Balitmore winning their division six times in their history including twice in the last four seasons.

You’re able to wager on all of the Ravens’ games for the current season, as well as whether you think they’ll win the AFC North, win the Super Bowl and make the playoffs.

Baltimore Orioles

Since their inception in 1954, the Orioles have won three World Series titles, however their most recent came all the way back in 1983, with Baltimore also last winning the American League in the same year.

You able to bet on all of the Orioles’ games for the regular season, whether they’ll win the American League or the World Series, as well as whether you believe they’ll make the playoffs.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.