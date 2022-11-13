INQUIRERMGM is the bonus code you need to enter when creating your account with BetMGM to get a huge $1,000 risk-free bet welcome offer for NFL Week 10.

There are a huge number of welcome offers to take advantage of when betting on the NFL’s Week 10 slate, with BetMGM’s easily being one of the best out there.

After creating your account with their sportsbook, and remembering to enter code INQUIRERMGM during the process, make a deposit and place a bet on any NFL Week 10 game.

You’ll b getting your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000 if this wager goes on to lose, with this free bet available for you to place on any market you please.

NFL Week 10 Analysis with BetMGM Sportsbook

Arguably the biggest game of the 10th week of the 2022 NFL season comes from Buffalo, as the Bills, who are 6-2 so far, play against a Vikings side that is 7-1 and boasts the second-best record in the league.

The Rams and Cardinals face off in an all-NFC West clash, with both teams needing a win given their struggles so far this year.

The Cowboys have a somewhat tricky test against an Aaron Rodgers-led Packers side that is 3-6 this term and in serious danger of missing out on the playoffs.

Finally, the SNF game comes from San Francisco, where the 49ers face off against the Chargers, with LA needing a win to potentially close the gap on the Chiefs in the AFC West.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet risk-free on any NFL Week 10 market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM are letting new and current users claim $1,000 in extra bonus funds every month through their excellent refer-a-friend offer.

Have a friend make an account with BetMGM via your referral link and get them to wager their $50 bonus on any market priced at -200 or greater.

You’ll then be issued $50 in bonus funds, with you getting to refer up to 20 friends a month, meaning there’s up to $1,000 to be claimed.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only