BetMGM is preparing for another exciting slate of NFL action today by allowing new players the chance to claim a huge $1,000 risk-free bet when using code INQUIRERMGM during sign-up.

INQUIRERMGM is the bonus code you’ll be needing to enter when creating your account with BetMGM Sportsbook in order to claim their generous welcome offer of a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Simply head to their sportsbook via the offer above, create your account using your bonus code, make your first deposit and place your first wager on any of their NFL Week 10 markets.

If this bet goes on to lose, don’t worry, as you’ll be able to claim your stake back in the form of a free bet up to $1,000, with you able to use this however you please.

NFL Week 10 Preview with BetMGM Sportsbook

One of the biggest games taking place on today’s slate sees the Buffalo Bills, fresh off a surprising loss to the New York Jets, taking on a Vikings side that has suffered just one defeat in eight games so far.

The Giants get the chance to continue their impressive start to the campaign seeing as they take on the Texans, while the Chiefs have a very winnable game vs. the Jaguars.

The Rams and Cardinals meet at 4:25 p.m. ET in another huge game, while the Packers take on a Cowboys side that is battling for second spot in a very competitive NFC East.

SNF sees the 49ers and Chargers do battle in California, and MNF sees the Eagles take on the Commanders, with Philly set to stretch its winning run to nine games with a win.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet risk-free on any NFL Week 10 market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM’s brilliant refer-a-friend offer allows you to claim $1,000 in extra bonus funds every month, with you able to claim this as well as your welcome offer.

Just get one of your friends create an account with BetMGM sportsbook via your referral link and wager their $50 bonus on any market price -200 or greater.

You’ll then be issued $50 in bonus funds, with you getting to refer up to 20 friends a month, meaning there’s up to $1,000 to be claimed.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.