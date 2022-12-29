INQUIRERDM is the code you need to claim a huge $1,000 deposit-match with BetMGM Sportsbook ahead of the last TNF game of the season tonight between the Cowboys and Titans.

BetMGM have an exclusive welcome offer for Inquirer readers to claim ahead of TNF today, with you being able to claim a $1,000 deposit-match with code INQUIRERDM.

Just head to their online sportsbook via the offer above, sign-up using your bonus code and make a deposit, with you then being given bonus funds equal in value to your deposit.

You can then use these bonus funds on any of their markets for TNF’s clash between the Cowboys and Titans this evening.

Cowboys vs Titans Odds with BetMGM Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 40 Moneyline Cowboys (-11) -115 Over -110 -667 Titans (+11) -110 Under -11 +475

The Cowboys are massive favorites to claim the win today against the Titans on TNF despite the fact that Dallas has already secured their playoff birth.

They’re 11-4 up until this point in the campaign, with the Cowboys still in with a chance of overtaking the Eagles and winning the NFC East going into the final few games.

The Titans are joint-top of the AFC South after losing in their last five outings and allowing the Jaguars to close their divisional lead in the process, with Tennessee set to move behind Jacksonville with a loss today.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERDM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Deposit-Match Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to Use your BetMGM Bonus Code

Begin creating your BetMGM Sportsbook account by clicking on the offer above Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Type INQUIRERDM into the promo code box when prompted Read the Terms and Conditions for your welcome offer Finish setting up your account Make your first deposit You’ll be given bonus funds equal in value to your deposit up to $1,000 Your bonus funds cannot be withdrawn for real cash will expire after 7 days

Claim a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

For those that want a different kind of sign-up offer, BetMGM allows players to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on TNF with code INQUIRERMGM.

All you have to do is sign-up using your bonus code, make a deposit and place your first bet on any market they have for Cowboys vs Titans.

If this bet loses, you’ll be able to claim your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.