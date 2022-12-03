BetMGM is preparing for the USA’s first World Cup knockout game in eight years by allowing new players to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on the game thanks to code INQUIRERMGM.

INQUIRERMGM is the bonus code you’ll be needing to remember during sign-up with BetMGM to claim your generous welcome bonus, with this giving you a $1,000 risk-free bet for the USA’s game today.

In order to get involved and claim your welcome, head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer above, create an account using their bonus code, make a deposit and place your first bet on any USA vs Netherlands market.

Should this bet fail to come in, you won’t have to worry, as you’ll be getting your stake back from this wager in the form of a free bet up to $1,000, with you being able to use this free bet however you please.

USA vs Netherlands Preview with BetMGM Sportsbook

The USA are underdogs for today’s Round of 16 World Cup clash against the Netherlands, with Holland favorites after topping a group containing both Ecuador and Senegal.

The US are yet to lose this tournament, drawing to both England and Wales while beating Iran in their final group game to finish second in Group B and advance to the knockouts.

They should have Christian Pulisic back for the game today after he suffered an abdominal injury against Iran while scoring the winning goal.

The US will definitely fancy their chances today given they’re not up against the likes of Brazil or France, with Netherlands showing in their performance against Ecuador that they’re not all they’re cracked up to be.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to Use your BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet on any USA vs Netherlands market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

An extra $1,000 in bonus funds are ready to be claimed every month thanks to BetMGM and their excellent refer-a-friend offer

Get a friend sign-up with BetMGM Sportsbook via your referral link, have them deposit funds and wager their $50 bonus on any market price -200 or greater.

You’ll then be issued $50 in bonus funds, with you getting to refer up to 20 friends a month, meaning there’s up to $1,000 to be claimed.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.