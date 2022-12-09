BetMGM is preparing for an exciting pair of World Cup quarterfinal games today by giving new customers a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any World Cup market with code INQUIRERMGM.

INQUIRERMGM is the bonus code you need to remember to enter when creating your account with BetMGM sportsbook to claim your $1,000 risk-free bet for today’s World Cup action.

The offer itself is very easy to claim, with you just needing to sign-up for an account using your bonus code, deposit funds into your account and place your first bet on any World Cup market.

If this bet loses, you won’t have to worry at all, with you being able to claim your stake from this bet back as a free bet up to $1,000.

World Cup Quarter Final Preview with BetMGM Sportsbook

The first half of World Cup quarterfinals take place today, as Argentina face off against the Netherlands, while favorites Brazil have a somewhat easier time given they face off against 2018 runners-up Croatia.

Argentina will be favorites for their clash against the Netherlands given their performances in their last three games, as they’ve scored six and allowed just one to make this round of the tournament.

Brazil head into today’s game off the back of a 4-1 win over South Korea, with the Selecao being on top form so far up until this point of the competition.

They’re up against a Croatia side that needed penalties to beat Japan, with Brazil heavy favorites to win this game and advance to the semi’s, where they’ll take on either Netherlands or Argentina.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, MD, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to Use Your BetMGM Bonus Code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet on any World Cup QF market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM’s refer-a-friend promo allows new players to get a generous $1,000 in bonus funds every month.

To get started, just get one of your friends to make an account with their sportsbook via your referral link, deposit funds and wager their $50 in bonus funds on any market priced -200 or more.

No matter the result of this bet, you’ll be able to claim $50 in bonus funds for yourself, with you being able to refer as many as 20 friends per month, therefore there’s $1,000 on offer every month.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.