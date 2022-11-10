Residents of Maryland only have weeks left to wait before online sports betting is operational. But in the meantime, BetMGM is offering a kind gesture to future players who sign-up early by giving away $200 in free bets on launch day.

In order for Maryland residents to redeem this promotion, they need to use promo code INQUIRERMGM during the registration phase. Users can easily get to the registration page by clicking on the offer code above.

After you’re finished signing up for your account, the waiting game continues until legalized betting is up and running in late November or early December of 2022.

When it goes live, your account will have $200 in free bets for you so you can jump straight into the action. However, if you choose to redeem this pre-launch offer, it’s important to know you won’t be eligible for BetMGM’s traditional welcome offer for a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Timeline of Maryland sports betting and how we got here

Maryland is another East Coast state joining neighboring states such as New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia in having legalized online sports betting. Legalized sports betting has been approved since May of 2021. But it takes time to get licenses, tax configurations, and legalities situated.

There’s currently no set date for when Maryland bettors can expect to be able to place their first wagers. Currently, the best timeline anyone knows is it will launch in late November or early December.

In addition to BetMGM, the state is expected to receive an influx of sportsbook options to choose from, as state regulations allow a maximum of 60 mobile sports betting permits.

What is BetMGM’s Maryland Pre-Launch Bonus Code?

BetMGM MD Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM MD Sportsbook Promo $200 in Free Bets on Launch Day Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New customers only, 21+, MD users only, Full Terms and Conditions apply.

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Go to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece to register Click or tap on the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Once BetMGM goes live in Maryland, you’ll receive $200 in free bets Your free bets will expire after 7 days, so use them before you lose them

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.