BetMGM’s promo code INQUIRERMGM is ready to be redeemed by new players. By using this welcome offer, you’ll receive a $1,000 risk-free bet with the renowned sportsbook in time to bet on Week 14′s MNF clash.

BetMGM promo code for Week 14 MNF

Read up on the Inquirer’s best NFL betting sites

See the latest NFL Super Bowl odds, courtesy of the Inquirer

Check out our betting expert’s review of BetMGM Sportsbook

The welcome offer BetMGM is shelling out is one of the most generous ones possible, as Caesars Sportsbook has a larger welcome offer.

New players can redeem a $1,000 risk-free bet courtesy of BetMGM by clicking the offer code above to be sent to BetMGM’s sign-up page. When prompted, use promo code INQUIRERMGM to guarantee you’re eligible for this reward.

After sign-up, place your first bet up to $1,000 on a Patriots vs Cardinals market. If you’re unsuccessful, your stake will be refunded as a free bet that has seven days to be used before it expires.

Previewing Week 14 MNF action

Week 14′s MNF clash will be between two teams in desperation mode, as the NFL only has a handful of weeks left in the regular season.

The 6-6 New England Patriots are in the playoff hunt, but trail the other three AFC East teams. Their defense has been especially strong all season, but their offense has been what’s lacking.

The Cardinals defense isn’t formidable by any means, so Mac Jones will have a major opportunity to shine under the bright lights.

Meanwhile, the 4-8 Arizona Cardinals are ahead of the Los Angeles Rams in their division, but are in danger of falling out of playoff contention with a loss.

The offense hasn’t been as potent as one would expect with Kyler Murray. They’ll have their work cut out for the against Bill Belichick’s defense, which is ranked sixth in the NFL.

What is BetMGM’s promo code?

BetMGM Promo Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to redeem BetMGM’s promo code

Click on the offer code above to be taken to BetMGM Click the register button to begin making your account Enter and verify your personal details Use promo code INQUIRERMGM when prompted Read BetMGM’s Terms and Conditions for your offer Finish creating your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place your first bet risk-free on any Week 14 MNF market of your choice If your bet is unsuccessful, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within seven days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

Take advantage of BetMGM’s refer-a-friend promotion for additional rewards.

If you know someone interested in making an account, send them your referral code. After they sign-up with your referral code and wager their $50 referral bonus on a market with -200 odds or longer, you’ll receive $50 in bonus funds to use on BetMGM Sportsbook.

This promotion allows a very generous 20 referrals per month, meaning you can earn as much as $1,000 in bonus funds monthly.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.