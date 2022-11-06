Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code INQUIRERFULL is a quick and easy way for new players to claim a $1,250 first bet on Caesars for Week 9′s NFL slate of games.

There are few sportsbooks more reputable than Caesars. They have a fantastic interphase on both their mobile app and desktop, and offer competitive odds on all their props. Their welcome offer also happens to be the best in the business in the form of a free $1,250 first bet.

The steps to redeem this offer are simple. Begin by registering for a Caesars account via the offer above. Before you make your initial deposit, you’ll be prompted for a promo code. This is where you type in the phrase INQUIRERFULL to be enrolled in this offer.

Following registration, the runway is clear for you to wager your first bet on any Week 9 NFL prop of your choice up to $1,250. If this bet loses, you’ll get your stake refunded in free bets. Caesars will also credit your casino account with 1,000 tier credits and reward credits following your bet settling.

Caesars Sportsbook previews Week 9 NFL action

Week 9 will be an interesting week for the sport despite six teams being on bye, and two of the league’s most exciting teams in the Eagles and Ravens playing on Thursday and Monday, respectively.

The 6-1 Vikings look to continue their winning ways against the Commanders, who are 4-4 despite their struggles at quarterback. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will look to remain in first place of the NFC West by defeating the Cardinals. Another surprising first place team in the Falcons will look to stay in first by defeating the 4-2 Chargers.

One of the marquee games of the season will be the Rams versus Buccaneers in a rematch of last year’s NFC divisional round playoff game. This time around, both teams are struggling much more than when they met last year. Nonetheless, this game could have a lot of meaning in the NFC playoff race down the road.

The headliner game of the week is the Titans facing the Chiefs in Kansas City. This game has one of the biggest spreads of the week according to Caesars, as the Chiefs are favorited by 12.5 points.

What is Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code?

Steps on to use Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code

Head to Caesars Sportsbook via the offer included in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Type promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted during sign-up Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any Week 9 NFL prop If your bet is unsuccessful, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your Caesars Casino account after your first bet settles Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days

Refer-a-Friend to Caesars Sportsbook

If you know someone who may enjoy Caesars Sportsbook, you can send them your referral code so you may both receive additional rewards. Following your referral signing up, they must make an initial deposit of $50. If they do this, both you and them will receive $100 in free bets.

This promo can be used ten times per individual, giving you a potential turnout of $1,000. You can expect to see your referral bonuses deposited every Wednesday.

