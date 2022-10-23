By using Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code INQUIRERFULL, new users can get up to $1,250 in free bets if their first wager loses plus additional rewards.

Caesars Sportsbook’s welcome offer couldn’t be easier for new users to take advantage of. During registration of your account, all you have to do is enter promo code INQUIRERFULL.

Following this, you can place your first wager on any NFL Week 7 wager for up to $1,250 and get that back in free bets if you’re unsuccessful. On top of that, Caesars will throw in an additional 1,000 Tier Credits and Rewards Credits to use in their casino.

Caesars has as competitive odds and a wide selection of props to choose from as anyone out there. With Week 7 of the NFL schedule sure to be an exciting one, you won’t want to miss out on this welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook previews NFL Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL calendar will have an abundance of good games to choose from. One game many will have an eye on is the Chiefs versus 49ers. The Chiefs are three point favorites against San Fransisco, as both teams will look to rebound from defeats in Week 6.

The Seahawks and Chargers will do battle in an intriguing game, as will the Lions and Cowboys. Dak Prescott will make his return to the lineup for Dallas in a game where they’re seven point favorites. The Giants also have a chance to go to a surprising 6-1 if they beat the Jaguars.

Week 7 will be capped off by the Steelers and Dolphins playing in Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the starting lineup. Miami is on a three game losing streak while the Steelers are coming off their best win of the year against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 6.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

Guide on how to use your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Head to Caesars Sportsbook by clicking on the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Enter promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on anything from Sunday’s Week 7 slate If your wager is unsuccessful, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your initial bet has settled, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your account Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days

Build your own parlay with Caesars Sportsbook

With Caesars Sportsbook, it’s incredibly easy to construct your own parlay. You can mix and match any combination of bets from moneyline and spreads to team and player props when constructing your parlay. Caesars generously lets you build your parlay up to ten legs, giving you a great chance to maximize earnings.

Full terms and conditions apply, so be sure to read them in full to ensure no hiccups come from how you build your parlay.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.