If you’re looking for the largest welcome bonus to begin placing your World Cup wagers with, look no further than Caesars Sportsbook’s offer for a first bet on them up to $1,250.

Caesars Sportsbook makes the process of redeeming their welcome offer incredibly easy. All you have to do to begin is click the offer code above to be taken to Caesars’ sign-up page.

When you’re registering, type the phrase INQUIRERFULL in the promo code box when prompted. This will be one of the last steps of the sign-up process.

After you’re done, you can place your first wager on the World Cup’s opening match up to $1,250. If your bet loses, you’ll have your stake refunded in the form of a free bet. Additionally, your 1,000 tier credits and reward credits will be deposited into your casino account after your bet settles regardless of its results.

Previewing today’s World Cup opening match

The World Cup kicks off action today with the host nation Qatar hosting Ecuador in a Group A matchup. According to Caesars Sportsbook, Ecuador are favorites to win the match at +140 odds while Qatar are the underdogs at +220. Odds for a draw are +200.

Neither one of these clubs are high on the futures odds of World Cup winners. Qatar are 28th in the odds race to hoist the trophy while Ecuador are only six spots above them in 22nd.

This game will be historic for Qatar, as it will be their first game on the sport’s biggest stage. Ecuador have made three World Cups before this, with their best finish being losing in the round of 16 in 2006.

What is Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to use your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Click the offer code above to be sent to Caesars Sportsbook to register for an account Click the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Use promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your first Caesars deposit of $10+ and place your first wager on any World Cup prop If you lose your first bet, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your first bet has settled, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your Caesars Casino account Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days and

Refer-a-Friend to Caesars Sportsbook

21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply.

Existing customers can take advantage of Caesars Sportsbook’s refer-a-friend promotion throughout the course of the World Cup. By having someone sign-up using your referral code, you’ll both receive bonuses to use on Caesars Sportsbook.

Following your referral placing an initial deposit of at least $50, you’ll both receive $100 in free bets. The maximum number of referral codes each user has at their disposal is ten, meaning you can earn up to $1,000 in free bets.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.