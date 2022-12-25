With the NFL going all out creating their stacked NFL Week 16 schedule, new bettors can claim a $1,250 first bet on Caesars thanks to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 16

If you’re looking for one of the largest welcome bonuses in sports betting, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code is perfect for you. Not only will your first sportsbook bet be risk-free up to $1,250, but you’ll earn 1,000 tier credits and reward credits for your Caesars Casino account also.

To redeem this charitable welcome offer, click the offer code above and make sure you use promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted. Make your initial deposit and you’re set to place your first bet up to $1,250.

Should this bet result in a loss, your stake will be refunded as a free bet that expires in seven days. Additionally, the Caesars Casino rewards you earned will be credited to your account when your first bet has settled.

Taking a glance at the NFL Week 16 schedule

Although a majority of the NFL Week 16 games took place on Christmas Eve, there remains a few games taking place on Christmas Day.

These games are Packers vs Dolphins, Broncos vs Rams, and Buccaneers vs Cardinals.

The Packers and Dolphins are two NFL playoff hopefuls who are in the middle of the pack in the wild card race. A loss could derail both of their playoff chances, making it a game of upmost importance for both teams.

The Broncos and Rams are two teams eliminated from playoff contention and are looking for reasons to be optimistic about their chances heading into next season.

Finally, the Buccaneers aren’t playoff locks by any means following a Week 15 meltdown loss, and will look to rebound by defeating a struggling and injury ridden Cardinals team.

What is Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

Guide on how to redeem Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code

Click on the offer above to be taken to Caesars Sportsbook’s sign-up page Click the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information with Caesars Type in promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted for a code Read Caesars’ Terms and Conditions for your offer Finish creating your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any Week 16 NFL wager If your first bet is a loss, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 Following the settlement of your first bet, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your casino account Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.