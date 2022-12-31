If you’re looking for the best welcome bonus on the betting market, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL has you covered with a first bet on them up to $1,250 plus casino rewards.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Saturday’s college football slate

Caesars Sportsbook is a highly respected and trustworthy name in the online betting scene. With a welcome offer that isn’t matched by any other competitor, we can’t recommend them enough as a prime destination for college football bettors this bowl season.

To redeem a $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus casino rewards, click the offer code above to be taken to Caesars’ site and begin registering your account. Make sure you use promo code INQUIRERFULL in the process.

If your first bet up to $1,250 loses, your stake will be returned as a free bet. Additionally, 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits will be deposited into your Caesars Casino account after your first bet settles.

Previewing Saturday’s college football slate with Caesars Sportsbook

Bowl Teams Favorite Underdog Sugar Bowl Alabama vs Kansas State Alabama -6.5 Kansas State +6.5 Music City Bowl Iowa vs Kentucky Iowa -2.0 Kentucky +2.0 The Fiesta Bowl TCU vs Michigan Michigan -7.5 TCU +7.5 Peach Bowl Ohio State vs Georgia Georgia -6.5 Ohio State +6.5

Four bowl games will take place Saturday, including the first two games of the college football playoffs in The Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl.

For as good as TCU and Ohio State were this season, it’s somewhat surprising to see them being underdogs by the margins they are.

Georgia and Michigan went undefeated and were dominant the entire season, so seeing them as favorites isn’t a surprise. But TCU and Ohio State are both good enough to cover the spread with Heisman Trophy finalists at quarterback.

In the two non-playoff games, Alabama and Kansas State will duke it out in the Sugar Bowl. While Alabama goes in as the favorite, Kansas State isn’t a bad underdog pick, as they beat TCU in the Big 12 Championship.

Finally, Iowa and Kentucky will play in the Music City Bowl, a game that’s incredibly tough to pick, with both teams having 7-5 records.

What is your Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

Steps to utilize your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Begin the process of registering for your account via the offer code above Click the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information with Caesars Sportsbook When prompted, use promo code INQUIRERFULL Read and agree to the Terms and Conditions Caesars has for your welcome offer FInsih creating your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any college football bowl market If your first bet is unsuccessful, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your casino account after your first bet has settled Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire 14 days

Refer-a-Friend to Caesars Sportsbook

21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply.

If you know someone who might be interested in Caesars Sportsbook, send them your referral code. Not only will that make it easier for them to register their account, but it will give you both additional bonuses.

As long as your referral makes an initial deposit of $50 or more with the platform, Caesars will reward both of you $100 in free bets.

Caesars will allow you to refer ten people, which means you can get up to $1,000 in free bets.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.