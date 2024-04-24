Caesars Sportsbook promo code PINEWS1000: Wager up to $1K Wednesday, get bonus bet back if you lose

Wednesday has no shortage of exciting sporting events to wager on, and you can sign up for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code PINEWS1000 to get your first bet up to $1,000 insured. Watch your wager unfold knowing if it results in a loss, you get one bonus bet back from Caesars equal to the amount you lost. You’ll then have 14 days to use your bonus bet.

That being said, there’s an exception in the states of Maryland, Maine and Iowa. In these three states, there’s an entirely different promo code all together. Type in PINEWSDYW as your promo code, and ten 100% profit boosts will come your way as soon as you submit your first wager of at least $1. You’ll also be given 14 days to use your profit boosts before they expire.

Signing up for and utilizing the Caesars Sportsbook promo code is an easy process

You can read all about Caesars Sportsbook here, but otherwise I can assure you there’s an easy sign-up process for you to follow when registering. You’ll be guided through the whole thing, with the most important step being to remember your respective promo code.

In addition to giving you 14 days to use your rewards rather than seven, the most notable difference in how Caesars operates compared to other sports betting sites is requiring a $20 minimum deposit rather than $10.

There’s no minimum odds requirement for you to meet like on Fanatics Sportsbook. If you’re in Maine, Maryland or Iowa, you don’t even need to wait for your first bet to settle before receiving profit boosts you can use on more action from Wednesday’s slate.

Just remember you only get one chance to use your bonus bet. It’s not like other sportsbooks where you get multiple wagers. So think about whether it’s a better investment to use it on an underdog or favorite as it relates to risk and reward.

What NBA and NHL playoff games are being played Wednesday?

The NHL outnumbers the NBA three to two in the number of postseason games on Wednesday’s docket. The Bruins and Maple Leafs are the only matchup of the three tied 1-1 as the series shifts to Toronto where Caesars favors them slightly at home.

The other two games are among the most fascinating series to me in the Golden Knights vs Stars and Kings vs Oilers. Las Vegas and Edmonton are the two leaders in the series 1-0. Edmonton are strong -190 favorites to go up 2-0, but Vegas are +135 underdogs.

In the NBA, the Celtics look to dominate the Heat once again after a blowout win in game one. Caesars favors the Celtics by a whopping 14.5 points ahead of tipoff. I don’t normally like spreads this large, but it feels warranted here.

As for the Pelicans vs Thunder, Oklahoma City get 7.5 points in their favor, which is an amount I think New Orleans can absolutely cover as they put up a heck of a fight in game one thanks to a dominant rebounding performance.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.