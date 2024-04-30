Caesars Sportsbook promo code PINEWS1000: Get $1K first bet insurance on your first bet Tuesday

By typing in PINEWS1000 as your Caesars Sportsbook promo code in a majority of states, you’ll unlock a first bet insurance promotion worth up to $1,000. This means you can risk as much as $1,000 on your first wager and get paid back one bonus bet equal to the amount you lost if it’s an unsuccessful wager.

The reason there’s a second offer module above is because Caesars Sportsbook has a different promo available in Iowa, Maryland and Maine. You’ll need to use code PINEWSDYW and submit a $1 wager in order to secure ten 100% profit boost tokens.

Read on for more info on these promos and how they compare to others, or sign-up with one of the links and respective codes mentioned in the paragraphs above.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code rundown

There are a lot of places I could start, but there’s no bigger strength Caesars Sportsbook has than the fact that they give you 14 days before your bonus bet or profit boost tokens expire. For comparison’s sake, FanDuel, DraftKings, and every other sports betting site give you just seven days to use your bonus bets.

Another strength Caesars Sportsbook has is letting you have complete freedom on what your first bet is compared to sites where minimum odds requirements exist. $1,000 is the standard amount first bet insurance promotions have in the industry.

One factor that could improve Caesars’ first bet insurance promo is giving you more than one bonus bet. Different sportsbook issue their bonus bets differently, but Caesars only gives you one shot at redemption. This just means you need to be mindful of the best type of bet possible to place in order to win some money.

Here’s how to sign up for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Click one of the offer modules or links atop this piece corresponding to your location to start signing up and type in your respective promo code right away. Follow the prompted steps such as entering your personal information and making a minimum first deposit of $20 before beginning to browse Caesars’ betting markets. Wager as much as $1,000 and get paid back a bonus bet equal to what you lost if you redeemed Caesars’ first bet insurance. If you redeemed the promo in Iowa, Maryland or Maine, submit a betslip of at least $1 on any game and receive ten 100% profit boost tokens. Use your bonus bet or profit boost tokens over the next 14 days before they expire.

What sporting events can be wagered on Tuesday

Two NBA playoff series could conclude Tuesday if the Knicks and Pacers are able to knock off the 76ers and Bucks, respectively. It’s surprising to see both these series almost over already, but injuries in the case of the Bucks vs Pacers have been a massive reason for Milwaukee being on the verge of elimination.

The Magic and Cavaliers is a series I thought would’ve ended by now with Cleveland sweeping Orlando. Instead, the Magic won two straight games at home in very convincing fashion. With the series back in Cleveland for Game 5, it’ll be fascinating to see which version of the Magic show up.

As for the NHL, the Bruins, Hurricanes, Avalanche, and Canucks all lead their series 3-1 against the Maple Leafs, Islanders, Jets, and Predators. It’s unlikely all four series conclude Tuesday, but the high stakes will make for an entertaining night of games.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.