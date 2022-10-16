Caesars Sportsbook is gearing up new users to their platform with a welcome offer that’s fabulous for anyone looking to place their first wagers on Week 6 NFL action taking place Sunday.

The welcome offer Caesars has for Sunday’s Week 6 action is top notch. They’re offering up to $1,250 in the form of a free bet should your first bet on the platform up to that amount be unsuccessful.

Additionally, they’ll deposit 1,000 Tier Credits and Rewards Credits to your account to use in Caesars’ casino following the settlement of your initial bet.

Taking advantage of this offer couldn’t be simpler, as entering promo code INQUIRERFULL during registration is the only step you have to take to ensure you’re on your way to placing your first wager on any NFL prop.

NFL Week 6 at a glance with Caesars Sportsbook

Week 6′s schedule features one of the most anticipated games in NFL history. In a rematch from last postseason’s AFC divisional round, the Bills travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. EST. This game could potentially be a preview of the AFC Championship this season with how well both teams are playing.

Another massive game will be the Cowboys looking to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season. Something has to give, as Cooper Rush’s 5-0 career record as the Dallas signal caller will be on the line against Philadelphia’s 5-0 start.

Other must-watch games include the Ravens versus Giants, Jets versus Packers, and Vikings versus Dolphins.

What is Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to use your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Visit Caesars Sportsbook’s app or website via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Enter promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted during sign-up Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any NFL Week 6 wager If your bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your initial bet has settled, you’ll get 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits issued to your account Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days before it expires

Build a Multi-Game Parlay during Sunday’s Week 6 slate

With how loaded Week 6′s NFL schedule is, you may not want to limit yourself to just betting on one game. Luckily, Caesars makes it incredibly easy to build your own parlay combining bets from all the games slated for Week 6.

By building a multi-leg parlay, you can increase your earnings, albeit it with the risk of every leg of the parlay needing to hit for you to win. But if this is something that sounds up your alley, there’s no better time than Sunday’s Week 6 schedule to do this.

