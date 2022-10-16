With NFL Week 6 sure to be an epic one, don’t miss out on Caesars Sportsbook’s welcome promo code INQUIRERFULL to get your first bet up to $1,250 for new users to the platform.

Read more about Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code

Read more about the best sports betting websites in the USA

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the marquee sportsbooks on the market. Their wide range of markets and competitive odds have built them a strong player-base that you can be apart of.

To join Caesars, all you have to do is register for an account. Enter the promo code INQUIRERFULL, and if your first wager of up to $1,250 loses, you’ll be credited up to that amount in free bets with 1,000 Tier Credits and Rewards Tokens being thrown in as well.

This welcome offer is as good as any you’ll find, and there’s no better time to utilize it than for what’s bound to be an unforgettable Week 6 in the NFL.

Caesars Sportsbook previews NFL Week 6

The game contributing most to Week 6′s epic status is the 4-1 Bills versus the 4-1 Chiefs. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are the two best quarterbacks in the NFL, and their teams lead the league in scoring. Caesars has the Bills as three point favorites on the road, as Mahomes is a home underdog for the first time in his career.

SNF is bound to be equally entertaining and important to the NFL landscape with a clash between the 4-1 Cowboys and 4-0 Eagles on the docket. The Eagles are six point favorites in a game with one of Caesars’ lowest point totals of the week at just 42.

The 1 p.m. EST games have plenty of good games on tap also. The Bengals and Saints are each 2-3 and desperately want to win their matchup. Meanwhile, the 4-1 Giants host the 3-2 Ravens , and the 3-2 Packers host the upstart 3-2 Jets.

Read more about the latest NFL Super Bowl odds

What is Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

Instructions on how to use your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Go to Caesars Sportsbook’s app or website via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Enter promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first NFL Week 6 wager If your bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your initial bet has settled, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your account Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days before it expires

Build a Parlay with Caesars Sportsbook

Parlays are a fun way to attempt to maximize your earnings by hitting on numerous props.

If there’s ever an ideal time to take advantage of building a parlay, it’s during this week’s NFL slate. You can combine props from multiple games, or stick to multiple props one game, such as Bills versus Chiefs.

Caesars makes it easy for you to do so. You can throw in mixed and matched props regarding totals, moneylines, or spreads for games taking place Sunday.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.