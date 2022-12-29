Inquirer readers are able to get their first bet on Caesars when wagering on TNF’s Cowboys vs Titans match when using code INQUIRERFULL at sign-up.

INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you can’t forget to enter during sign-up with Caesars Sportsbook in order to claim your $1,250 welcome bonus for Thursday Night Football.

Just go to their sportsbook via the offer above, with you then just needing to sign-up using your promo code, make a deposit and place a bet on any TNF market.

You’ll receive your stake back as a free bet up to $1,250 if this loses, with you also getting 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Cowboys vs Titans Odds with Caesars Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 39.5 Moneyline Cowboys (-12) -110 Over -110 -700 Titans (+12) -110 Under -110 +500

The Cowboys are 12-point favorites with Caesars to claim win no. 12 of the season today given they take on a Titans team that are on a five-game losing streak.

Tennessee’s losing streak has allowed them to be caught by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the race for the AFC South.

The Cowboys sit just two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, with a win today and loss for the Eagles on Sunday putting them just one game behind Philly.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250, 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to Use your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Click the offer above to register for your Caesars Sportsbook account Click the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter verify your personal information Use Caesars’ promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted during sign-up Read Caesars’ Terms and Conditions for your welcome offer Finish creating your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any TNF market If your first bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your first bet settles, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your casino account Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire in 14 days

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.