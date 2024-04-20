Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Redeem respective sign-up bonus in your state Saturday

Depending where you’re located, there’s a different Fanatics promo available in your state. For those in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MI, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WV, a promo of bet and get up to $1,000 is what’s offered to you.

On the other hand, Fanatics offers $50 in bonus bets in addition to ten profit boost tokens to those in CT, MA, NY, PA, and VT. There’s no code attached to redeeming either of these promos. Click here to sign up for Fanatics’ bet and get up to $1,000 promo or click here for $50 in bonus bets and ten profit boost tokens.

With the NBA and NHL playoffs beginning in full force Saturday and throughout the weekend, now is a phenomenal time to redeem the proper promotion in your state. Read on to see a breakdown of each offer.

Breaking down each Fanatics Sportsbook promo for new players

Bet and get up to $1,000 in bonus bets

This is the Fanatics Sportsbook promo available in a majority of states. This promo allows you to earn a bonus bet up to $100 each of the first ten days your account is active. A daily bonus bet is earned by opting-in each day and wagering up to $100 on a market with -200 or longer odds.

The amount of money you wager will instantly be matched by Fanatics Sportsbook and issued to you in the form of one bonus bet. One of the unique things about Fanatics’ offer compared to other sports betting sites is how you can repeat this process over the next nine days.

If you don’t want to place a bet one day, that’s perfectly okay. You only have to wager what you’re comfortable with, but getting up to $100 in a bonus bet for ten days is a strong offer. Each bonus bet you receive has seven days to be used before it expires, so make sure to use it before you lose it.

$50 in bonus bets and ten profit boost tokens

If you’re in one of the five states Fanatics offers this promo in, you’ll be in store for an one of a kind offer that no other sportsbook promo code offers . Fanatics has an on the house offer available for you in the form of $50 in bonus bets in addition to ten profit boost tokens.

Unlike Fanatics’ bet and get promo, the $50 in bonus bets you get with this bonus are able to be divided up however you want. For example, $50 can be split into five $10 bets, two $25 bets, or anything else you can think of. Expect to see your rewards credited within 72 hours of signing up.

Finally, keep an eye out for a profit boost token from Fanatics. You’ll be issued one token each of the first ten days your account is active and have seven days to use each token after its issued out to you. These tokens can prove to be a valuable asset in your betting experience, as betting on underdog markets can make your potential payout even sweeter.

