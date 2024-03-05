FanDuel North Carolina promo code: Pre-register for $100 bonus bets + bet $5, get $200 launch offer

When you click here to pre-register for the FanDuel North Carolina promo code, $100 in bonus bets will be guaranteed to be yours on March 11 when the Tar Heel State launches online sports betting.

That’s not all however, as FanDuel allows you to register for a welcome offer post-launch that credits you $200 in bonus bets after you settle a bet of $5 or more on any market. This means $300 in bonus bets can be yours when it’s all said and done.

If you’re reading this article outside of the Tar Heel State, you can click here to sign-up for the standard FanDuel promo code of $150 in bonus bets that can be won by winning the first bet you place of at least $5 or more.

Comparing the FanDuel North Carolina promo code to some of their competitors

FanDuel isn’t alone in offering a pre-registration offer to North Carolina residents. But their offer is one of the very best when in comparison to their competitors since they allow you to claim a pre-registration bonus as well as a bonus after launch.

In comparison, the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code just gives you $200 in bonus bets after launch. While that’s still a generous amount, they don’t let you claim an offer after launch.

Another one of their major competitors is Caesars Sportsbook, who don’t offer bonus bets at all in their pre-registration offer. After betting $1 post-launch, they give out seven 100% profit boosts instead.

One final reason FanDuel’s offer is the cream of the crop is how their bonus bets work. While you still only have seven days to use them before they expire, you can divide your sum of bonus bets up into as many wagers as your heart and imagination desires.

How to pre-register with the FanDuel North Carolina promo code

To begin pre-registering, you need to click here or the offer module above to be redirected to FanDuel. When prompted for personal information by FanDuel, trust you can enter it and be verified in a safe fashion. FanDuel doesn’t require the use of a promo code when signing up, as you’ll be automatically enrolled in their offer. Simply from signing up, $100 in bonus bets will be yours to play with on launch day. After you can access FanDuel on March 11th, you can take advantage of FanDuel’s bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets sign-up bonus. Remember you can wager bonus bets in any fashion, but you must use them within seven days before they expire.

Upcoming sports slate for new FanDuel players in North Carolina coming March 11

March is a thrilling time of the sports season due to college basketball taking front and center stage with conference championship tournaments and March Madness both taking place.

By the time sports betting launches, tournaments in the SEC, ACC, and other conferences will just be getting underway. If you’re a Duke, UNC, NC State, or Wake Forest fan in the state, you can bet on your team!

March Madness will tip off a week after sports betting goes live in the Tar Heel State. Additionally, every day sees the NBA and NHL put on a show of thrilling games with around 20 or so games left before the postseason.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.