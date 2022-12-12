If you’re looking to wager on Patriots vs Cardinals as a new bettor this week, use the FanDuel promo code to receive $125 in free bets following the placement of a $5 bet.

FanDuel promo code for MNF Week 14

Read our betting expert’s review of FanDuel Sportsbook

See where FanDuel ranks on our list of the best betting apps

See where the Patriots and Cardinals stand in our Super Bowl odds

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the USA. Their partnership with the NFL has seen more users than ever go to their platform. But FanDuel has excelled at not letting their increase in players decrease the quality of their services.

Users looking to redeem FanDuel’s welcome offer don’t have many steps that need completed. Begin by clicking the offer code above to make an account. You don’t need to worry about typing a promo code at any point.

After registering, place your first bet up to $5 on whatever market you desire. Since you completed that step, you’ll get $125 in free bets. This offer is exclusive to the Inquirer, so you’ll have to click the offer code above if you want to enroll in it.

Previewing Patriots vs Cardinals Week 14 MNF matchup

The Patriots and Cardinals are two different types of teams who share the similarity of being average to below average for the majority of the 2022 season.

New England is 6-6 and has looked like a wild card team at times, particularly when its defense has led the charge. Bill Belichick has the sixth-ranked defense in the NFL, with a formidable pass rush led by Matthew Judon.

However, the offense has been inconsistent in the passing game, with the run game being the Patriots’ most consistent aspect this season. New England averages just 20.8 points per game.

In Arizona, Kyler Murray hasn’t lived up to the hype the Cardinals expected after giving him a massive contract extension. While a big chunk of that could be chalked up to not having DeAndre Hopkins the first six games, the Cardinals are 1-4 in their last five games.

Their defense is also lackluster, ranked 19th in the NFL. Their main identity on defense has been a resurgence from 33 year old J.J. Watt.

Given Belichick’s history of taking away offenses’ best players and the Patriots’ struggles offensively, don’t be shocked if this is a low scoring affair.

What is your FanDuel promo code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Bet $5 Get $125 Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Not available in MD or OH. Full T&C apply.

Steps on how to use your FanDuel promo code

Begin creating your FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking on the offer code above You don’t need to enter a promo code when signing up Read FanDuel’s Terms and Conditions for your welcome offer Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place your first $5 bet on whatever MNF Week 14 market you wish By placing this $5, you’ll receive $125 in free bets Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days

Utilize FanDuel’s Refer-a-Friend promotion for extra bonuses

21+. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&Cs apply.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s refer-a-friend promotion doesn’t just reward you for referring someone to the platform. By sending someone your referral code, they can register for an account and get bonus sportsbook and casino funds for both of you.

If your referral wagers just $10 on a sports market, you’ll both earn $50 in free bets. Likewise, if they play $10 on FanDuel Casino, you’ll both earn $25 in free casino play.

This is an offer you may take advantage of ten times.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.