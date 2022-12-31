FanDuel Sportsbook is a prime destination for new bettors for the college football playoffs. If you’re a new bettor, you’ll want to take advantage of the incredible FanDuel promo code, which gives you a $1,000 no sweat first bet welcome offer.

FanDuel promo code for college football semifinals

Read our betting expert’s guide to FanDuel Sportsbook

Read up on the best college football betting sites you can use

The college football playoffs provide one of the most exciting times of the year for sports bettors. With the FanDuel promo code, you can ensure you’re part of the fun without having to sweat losing real money on your first wager.

By clicking the offer code above, you’ll begin creating your FanDuel account. No promo code will be prompted, as you’ll be eligible for their $1,000 no sweat first bet just by signing up and making an initial deposit.

Place your first wager on any college football semifinal market you desire up to $1,000. If your wager is unsuccessful, don’t sweat. FanDuel will credit your account with your stake up to $1,000, and you’ll get a second chance with those funds.

FanDuel previews the college football semifinals

Ahead of the much anticipated college football playoffs kicking off, FanDuel favors Georgia and Michigan over their respective opponents in Ohio State and TCU.

This makes sense, as Georgia and Michigan didn’t lose during the season, while TCU and Ohio State each suffered one loss. Michigan is the only team of the four to not have a Heisman Trophy finalist this season.

Georgia vs Ohio State has an incredibly high totals prop of 62.5 combined points, while Michigan vs TCU’s prop is 58.5 points. All four teams are among the top ten highest scoring teams in college football this year. Georgia and Ohio State combined for 83.7 points per game, while Michigan and TCU combined for 80.4.

Read up on the latest championship futures odds for these college football playoff teams

What is your college football semifinals FanDuel promo code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Not available in MD or OH. Full T&C apply.

How to redeem your FanDuel promo code

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook by using the offer code above You don’t need to use a promo code during sign-up Carefully read your welcome offer’s Terms and Conditions Make your initial deposit of at least $10 Place your initial wager on any college football semifinal market of your choice If your first bet loses, you’ll receive your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000 Your free bet will expire in 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Refer-a-Friend to FanDuel Sportsbook

21+. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&Cs apply.

FanDuel Sportsbook has a refer-a-friend promotion you won’t want to miss out on. Send an interested party your FanDuel referral code, and you’ll both be eligible for additional rewards.

After they sign up and make their initial deposit, have your referral place a $10 bet on FanDuel Sportsbook and $10 on FanDuel Casino. This will give you both $50 in free bets and $25 in free casino play.

You can refer up to ten people to FanDuel, meaning you can earn as much as $750 in bonuses.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.