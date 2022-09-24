Our expert is here to reveal the best college football betting sites to use for your college pigskin wagers in the US in 2022.

The best College Football betting sites 2022

More on the best College Football betting sites

Best College Football betting sites ranked

There are a huge number of college football betting sites to choose from when wagering on CFB, so we’ve gone through and selected the top five sportsbooks to sign-up with when betting on college pigskin online.

5. BetRivers

BetRivers do all they can to help their users when betting on CFB given the range of stats they offer regarding all the pigskin games they offer markets for.

Their live streaming section is excellent, with you able to keep track of all the games you’ve wagered on by tuning into them via their streaming service.

Some varied futures markets are also on show, as well as a strong welcome offer, with their sports betting site giving you everything you need to successfully bet on CFB this season.

4. Barstool Sportsbook

Barstool allow new users to get their first CFB bet refunded up to $1,000 if it loses thanks to code INQUIRER1000, with you having a huge range of markets available to wager on.

They offer a wide range of futures markets, with you able to place a same-game parlay on all of the games involved major sides.

Their live streaming service will allow you to tune in to a wide range of NCAAF games every weekend.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel’s same-game parlay markets for college football games are top draw, allowing a huge level of variety when it comes placing your parlays on any CFB matchup.

Their futures markets are strong and unique, with only one or two of their competitors able to compete with the level of quality they possess in their markets that long-term bettors can take advantage of.

Their welcome offer and range of existing customers offers are both very generous, with there set to be a number of odds boosts available during the regular season.

In general, FanDuel is easily one of the best options around when on the lookout for a new college football betting site.

2. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars has one of the strongest welcome offers you’re going to come across when looking for your CFB betting site, with you getting your first college pigskin bet on Caesars up to a huge $1,250.

You’re able to use this on their variety college football markets, with you keeping your stake in the form of a free bet if this wager loses.

The futures markets offered are very strong, with a number of long-term markets ready and waiting for you to bet on ahead of the college football season.

A generous range of odds boosts are also offered once the regular season gets underway, giving you the chance to get the best odds possible when wagering on CFB.

1. BetMGM

There aren’t any better options to side with when it comes to college football betting sites than BetMGM, with their sportsbook proving to be the best for CFB bettors to use this season.

With a massive selection of futures markets, a strong array of pre-game and in-play markets and a generous range of games to bet, you can’t ask for much more from your CFB betting site.

Their new customer and existing customer offers also prove to be very good, allowing you to get the most bang for your buck when placing your CFB wagers.

Overall, BetMGM’s sportsbook proves to be very impressive in terms of their college football offerings, thus there’s absolutely no reason not to sign-up with them for the current NCAAF season.

What makes a good College Football betting site

There are a number of things all good college football betting sites have in common and need to have in order to be classed as one of the best out there.

So we’ve gone through and singled out some of the key characteristics that all of the top college football betting sites should have in order to be considered as the best around.

Bonuses and promotions

One of the most important factors from a bettors perspective when judging whether a CFB betting site is good or not is the range of offers and promotions that customers have to take advantage of.

All of the best NCAAF betting sites should have a strong welcome offer for new players to claim and take advantage by using them on their college football markets.

Additionally, this welcome offer should be easy to claim and have clear instructions on how to use it, ensuring that there’s no confusion when using it on their CFB markets.

They should also have a variety of existing custom offers in-store as well, giving both new and current bettors the chance to get the most out of their money.

The current customer offers you come across should be varied and allow you to claim a range of free bets and bonus funds on a weekly to monthly basis.

Live betting/streaming

Another big factor when it comes to deciphering the quality of a CFB betting site is how impressive their live betting section proves to be.

The top NCAAF sites will have a diverse range of in-play markets for their players to wager on, with these constantly updating in relation to how the game itself is playing out.

Their live betting section will also offer a range of in-play stats that can be used as a guide when placing your live bets, with these also updating as the game progresses.

Additionally, their live streaming offerings should also be very strong, allowing you to watch an array of CFB games live.

The live streams themselves will be of a high picture quality and experience little-to-no lag, keeping as up-to-date as possible with the game you’re watching.

Most CFB sites won’t allow you to tune in without either having a bet on the game you’re trying to watch or having funds in your account.

However, some sites will allow you to watch should you have as little as $1 dollar in your account or in the form of a bet on the game, making it incredibly easy to tune in.

User Interface

All of the best college football betting sites should offer a desktop site and mobile app that are incredibly easy to use and boast a simple but clean interface design.

You’re going to want a sportsbook that allows you to scroll through their site and markets at ease, one that has all of their markets and separate sections easily accessible from their homepage.

This proves to be especially important when it comes to betting in-play, as markets and odds can change at the drop of a hat.

Given this, you’ll be wanting to be able to scroll through their markets and find the one you want to bet on in seconds, something that’ll prove to be difficult should the interface and design of their sportsbook be tricky to navigate.

Customer service

Should you ever have any questions or queries regarding your CFB betting sites of choice, you’re going to want a responsive customer service team that’ll be available to you at any time of the day.

As a bettor, you are a customer of your online college football betting site. Therefore, you should be treated as a priority whenever you are in need of assistance.

The top CFB betting sites will allow you to contact them in a variety of ways, including email, phone and live chat support lines.

All of these should be available to you 24/7, giving you the choice as to when you contact them regarding any queries or questions you may have regarding their online sportsbook.

Moreover, an FAQ section should also be offered, one that contains answers to questions that cover a range of topics that have been asked previously by other bettors.

Benefits of betting on College Football online

There are a number of reasons to bet on college football online as opposed to in-person when it comes to wagering on the CFB season, with these ranging from convenience and safety to getting the most out of your money when betting.

We’re here to take you through some of the main reasons as to why you should be betting on CFB with online sportsbooks as opposed to their retail equivalent.

Convenience

Arguably the biggest reason as to why you should bet on CFB online as opposed to in-person is the fact that online wagering is vastly more convenient than its retail counterpart.

When betting online, you are able to do it anywhere you please as long as you’re within state lines and have a stable internet connection, with you also able to bet at any time of day.

In comparison, you won’t have that luxury at all when wagering in-person, with you needing to be at a retail sportsbook to place your bets.

Your nearest retail sportsbook could be a fair distance away and take hours to travel to, with you even potentially missing the CFB game you want to bet on should you arrive late.

Moreover, these sportsbooks will also close at a certain time, meaning that you only have a certain time frame in order to make your journey to their retail site and place your bets.

This simply isn’t the case when it comes to wagering online, with it being massively more convenient when it comes to placing your bets on college football matches.

Safety

Online sportsbooks are all hugely safe and reliable, with the betting sites listed in this piece being 100% legal and licenced to use should they be legal in your state.

It’s important to not sign-up with any offshore sportsbooks when choosing your CFB betting site of choice, as these will prove to be far less safe than their US counterparts.

We’re not suggesting that retail sportsbooks are unsafe, with those also proving to be very safe as well, however the level of security that online sportsbooks provide are genuinely excellent.

You will have to enter a number of personal details, including your social security number, in order to sign-up, with you never having to worry about your sportsbooks paying out either, as these are legally obliged to do this.

For a sportsbook to launch in your state, they will have to be given a sports betting licence by the governing body that oversees sports betting in your state.

This means that they have strict rules to follow in order to continue operating in each respective state, thus you can be assured your funds will be completely safe and secure when depositing and betting with them.

Getting the most out of your money

One of the biggest reasons as to why betting online is more worthwhile in comparison to betting in-person is the fact that you’re bound to get much more bang for your buck.

Welcome offers and ongoing promotions provide you with hundreds of dollars in bonus funds or free bets, giving you the chance to bet without the risk of losing any of the money you’ve deposited.

Additionally, the likes of odds boosts are also offered via a range of online sportsbooks, with you struggling to find any of these offered when wagering with retail sportsbooks.

In-person sportsbooks will very rarely have the likes of welcome offers and existing user promotions available when you place your first bet with them.

You can potentially claim thousands in bonus funds/free bets when betting online should you sign-up with multiple online sportsbooks, something that just isn’t accessible to you when betting in-person.

Odds

Betting online will allow you scan through each of the sportsbooks that are available in your state, choosing the betting site that offers the best odds for the markets you want to bet on.

This also proves to be the same for markets, as you’ll be able to bet on a whole range of options by doing your research and seeing which markets are offered via which sportsbook.

This just doesn’t prove to be the case when betting in-person, as you’re made to accept the odds and markets made available to you by your retail sportsbook no matter what they are.

This, in turn, could lead to you betting on a market that is severely underpriced in comparison to what it should be, or not being able to bet on a market simply due to the fact that it’s not offered.

You won’t find this problem when betting online, as you’ll be able to compare the odds and markets between sportsbooks and choose the one that suits your needs the most.

Deposit and withdrawal options

You’ll always be able to deposit and withdraw funds to and from your betting account via a variety of ways when betting online, giving you the option to choose which method is best for you.

The number of methods that’ll be available to you will depend on the online sportsbook you’ve signed up for, with most sites allowing you to do so via credit/debit card, Skrill, PayPal and PaySafe.

This won’t always be the case when betting in-person, as your sportsbook of choice may only have a few deposit/withdrawal methods available to you, with you then being forced to use these methods instead of opting to use a method that you prefer.

The level of variety when depositing and withdrawing via retail sportsbooks is, more often than not, less than what you’d find when it comes to online sportsbooks by some margin.

Best College Football betting sites FAQs

What is the best college football betting site?

All of the sports betting sites listed in this piece are the top options to choose from when betting on NCAAF online in 2022.

However, the likes of BetMGM and FanDuel stand out amongst their competitors as two of the outright strongest sports betting sites to use for your online college pigskin bets.

Can I use free bets and bonus funds on college football games?

Yes. The amount of bonus funds and free bets you’ll be able to claim will depend on the online sportsbook you’ve signed up with.

However, you will be able to use these on the range of CFB markets that are available to you as long as these markets meet the requirements listed in the terms and conditions.

Some offers will only allow you to place these bonus funds on markets that only have odds above a certain amount, this it’s important to read the offer’s T&C’s beforehand to ensure you know the ins and out.

Are there different types of bets for college football?

Yes, there are many different bet types available to choose from when wagering real money on college football games.

Some of the most popular include moneyline, totals, spread, game/player props, and parlay bets, whilst futures bets will be available as well.

All of the sites listed in this will have a wide variety of markets on offer, ensuring that you find one that best fits your strategy and budget.

Is college football betting legal?

Yes. College football is legal in nearly all states in which sports betting has been legalized, however it’s important to take into account each state’s rules on college sports betting beforehand.

Some states will only let you wager on certain sports markets, whilst others won’t allow you to wager on college games that are taking place in their state or that involve teams from their state.

Taking this into account, it’s always worth doing your research to see your state’s rules regarding betting on college football beforehand to ensure you know exactly what you can bet on.

Can I bet on college football from my phone?

Yes, you can bet on NCAA football for real money from your iPhone and other Apple devices so long as you have a stable internet connection and are in the state in which your sportsbook is active.

Many online sportsbooks even create college football betting apps that are compatible with Apple products, whilst their regular sportsbook apps will also be available to bet with as well.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.