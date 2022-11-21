FanDuel are allowing those in Maryland the chance to claim a generous welcome offer of $200 in free bets once online sports betting goes live in MD on Wednesday November 23rd.

Disclaimer: This code will be good from 2-10 p.m. ET Monday and then will be paused until Maryland’s full live launch on Wednesday, when betting begins.

Sports betting in Maryland finally launches November 23rd, with those in MD able to sign-up with FanDuel and claim their generous welcome offer right now without a promo code.

You’ll be able to claim $200 in free bets by placing a $5 wager on any market, with you being able to claim these free bets no matter whether your initial wager wins or loses.

There won’t be many better offers to take advantage of when betting on sport in Maryland than FanDuel, thus you’ve no reason not to get involved and claim your free bets.

This Week’s Sporting Action with FanDuel Sportsbook

There’s a huge sporting slate for Maryland bettors to get stuck into this week, with the World Cup, NBA, NHL and NFL all in action between now and Sunday.

The USA play their second World Cup group stage game on Friday, with the likes of England, Spain, France, Brazil and Argentina all play their second games between Wednesday and Sunday.

The NBA has a full slate, with every team in action multiple times between now and the end of the week, with the biggest game of the week seeing the Celtics take on the Mavericks on Wednesday.

The NHL also have an action-packed run of days, with Stars vs Avalance facing off Saturday at 10PM EST in an all-Central Division clash that is arguably game of the week.

Week 12 of the NFL season starts Thursday with three Thanksgiving games on, with Lions vs Bills, Cowboys vs Giants and Vikings vs Patriots, with the biggest game of the weekend seeing the Chiefs face off against the Rams.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Promo Code No Code FanDuel Maryland Welcome Offer Bet $5 Get $200 in Free Bets FanDuel Maryland Offer Terms & Conditions New Players Only, 21+, MD Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook’s Promo Code

Sign up for your FanDuel account via their sportsbook website or app. You don’t need to enter any promo code to be enrolled in FanDuel’s welcome offer. Read the offer’s terms and conditions and finish making your account. Make your initial deposit of at least $10+ on FanDuel. Place your initial wager on at least $5 on any market You’ll be able to claim $200 in free bets no matter if this bet wins or loses Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will have 14 days to be used before it expires.

Refer-a-Friend to FanDuel Sportsbook

21+, AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

Maryland bettors can claim extra bonus funds with FanDuel Sportsbook thanks to their generous refer-a-friend promotion.

You just need to get your friend to sign-up with their online sportsbook via your personal referral link and have them wager at least $10 on any of their market.

You’ll then be able to claim a $50 sportsbook bonus, with a $25 casino bonus also up for grabs when you have a friend sign-up with their online casino and wager at least $10 on any of their games.

In total, you’ll be able to refer as many as 10 friends to their online sportsbook and casino, thus there’s up to $750 in bonus funds available for you to claim.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes onl