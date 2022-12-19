FanDuel’s welcome offer of a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet is ready to be claimed right now and used on any of their markets for Monday Night Football’s Packers vs Rams clash.

The best part about FanDuel’s welcome offer is the fact that you don’t even need to enter a promo code during sign-up in order to get involved and claim your bonus.

All you’ll need to go is head to their online sportsbook via the offer in this piece, create your account, deposit funds into your account and place your first bet on any Monday Night Football market.

If this wager ends up losing, you won’t be losing your funds for good, as you’ll be able to claim your stake from this bet back as a free bet up to a maximum of $1,000.

Packers vs Rams Odds with FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 39.5 Moneyline Packers (-6.5) -115 Over -112 -295 Rams (+6.5) -105 Under -108 +240

The Rams are currently on course to be the worst defending Super Bowl champions in history, with LA having won just four of its 13 games so far, winning just one of five on the road.

The Rams been priced as huge underdogs to win this game following their form, with their opponents Green Bay needing a win if it is to make a playoff charge this year.

The Packers are 3-3 at home this year, beating the likes of the Cowboys and Patriots on home soil, with the bookies expecting them to add to their home record with a win over LA this evening.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Not available in MD or OH. Full T&C apply.

How to Use your FanDuel Promo Code

Begin creating your FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking on the offer code above You don’t need to enter a promo code when signing up Read FanDuel’s Terms and Conditions for your welcome offer Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place your first bet on any Monday Night Football Rams vs Packers market If this bet loses, you’ll be able to claim your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000 Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days

FanDuel’s Refer-a-Friend Promotion

21+. NJ, PA, MI, WV only. T&Cs apply.

FanDuel’s refer-a-friend offer proves to be very strong, as it allows you to get $750 in bonus funds for sportsbook and casino by getting friends to sign-up with FanDuel.

To get started, just have a friend make an account with their sportsbook via your referral link, deposit funds and place a $10+ wager on any market, with this allowing you to claim a $50 sportsbook bonus.

You can also claim $25 in casino bonuses if your friend then create an account with FanDuel Casino and wagers $10+ in every game.

You can refer as many as 10 friends to FanDuel, meaning there’s $500 in sportsbook bonuses and $250 in casino bonuses up for grabs.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.