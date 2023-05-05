FanDuel Racing Review & Promo Code - 2023 Guide

FanDuel Racing is FanDuel’s attempt to make a play in the horse racing betting scene. Since many popular sportsbooks like BetMGM and bet365 don’t allow you to wager on horse racing right in their platforms, FanDuel is setting themselves apart from the competition by offering FanDuel Racing after it acquired TVG in August of 2022.

In some states that have legal sports betting, you can wager on horse racing and the Kentucky Derby right in the FanDuel app. In other states, including Pennsylvania, you’ll need a separate app.

This piece will review FanDuel Racing’s services and go over the promo code new customers can redeem.

FanDuel Racing review promo code

Guide to FanDuel Racing review & promo code

What is the FanDuel Racing promo code?

FanDuel Racing offers a no sweat first bet up to $20 for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year, making it a popular time for new customers to place their first bets.

Your no sweat Kentucky Derby bet makes it so you can bet up to $20 on any market taking place from the fastest two minutes in sports and get your wager’s stake back in the form of bonus bets if you lose.

Bonus bets earned from your FanDuel Racing promo code are unable to be withdrawn for cash. However, they can be used on other FanDuel Racing markets or any FanDuel Sportsbook betting markets.

This is an easy sign-up bonus to enroll in, as there’s no actual promo code needing to be typed in during registration. Just create your FanDuel Racing account by clicking on this link and place your first bet up to $20 after you’ve made your initial deposit.

No bonus bets will be earned if your wager wins. $20 in bonus bets will be credited to your account if your first bet’s unsuccessful.

FanDuel’s bonus bets can be used flexibly. You can wager $5 four times with your $20 in bonus bets or you can use it all at once if you wish.

While you don’t necessarily win bet insurance with FanDuel’s welcome offer, you’ll get a second chance bet with your initial stake.

Steps to enroll in the FanDuel Racing promo code

Click on the top offer module above in CO, MA, IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, or WY to begin creating your FanDuel Racing account Click on the bottom offer module above in AR, CA, DE, FL, KY, NH, NM, ND, OR, RI, SD, or VT to begin registering for your account Enter and verify your personal information and don’t worry about typing in a promo code since there’s none attached to this welcome offer Finalize the creation of your account by making an initial deposit of $10 or more after reading FanDuel’s terms and conditions Place your first bet on any Kentucky Derby market up to $20 and receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets if your wager loses Bonus bets are unable to be withdrawn as cash and have 14 days to be used before they expire

FanDuel Racing mobile app synopsis

FanDuel Racing is unique because people in states where online sports betting isn’t legal can download the FanDuel Racing app and use it.

This is because unlike in sports betting where you’re wagering against the house, you’re wagering against your fellow bettors.

Players in states where online sports betting isn’t legal can only use the FanDuel Racing app and can’t wager through the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Meanwhile, those in states where online sports betting is legal can either download FanDuel Racing’s app or wager through the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

States where you must download the FanDuel Racing app: CO, MA, IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, and WY States where you can use the FanDuel Racing app or FanDuel Sportsbook app: CO, MA, IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, and WY

As for the actual FanDuel Racing app itself, we were impressed with it. We’re not alone, as reviews on the Apple App Store are solid. In order to download the app on Android, you have to follow the instructions on this page, as it’s not on the Google Play Store.

Apple App Store rating: 4.6/5 stars out of 1.2k ratings (May 2023)

The app is easy to navigate, with a lot of helpful tools to guide you. At the top of the page is FanDuel horse racing 101, where you can learn all about horse racing if you’re new to the sport.

Additionally, accessing FanDuel’s promos and your account information isn’t difficult at all. Searching through the day’s horse races is also a straightforward process.

We had no lag times when using the app, with the experience proving to be as reliable as the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

FanDuel Racing online horse racing synopsis

The FanDuel Racing website and app share a similar layout. When you log-in, you’ll see the promotions available at the top of the screen in addition to horse racing 101.

The two bars below that are where you’ll find the races you can bet on. FanDuel lets you live stream select races with FanDuel TV, with the FDTV icon appearing on the races you’re able to live stream.

One thing we like about FanDuel Racing is that they don’t just show odds in the form of 2-1 odds. While this is the primary way horse racing odds are displayed on FanDuel and other racing sites, beneath those odds are standard US odds such as +200.

For players new to horse racing, having odds that may be more familiar to read can be helpful.

FanDuel’s betting markets encompass every type of wager, such as trifectas, exactas, and omni. However, not every race will have the exact same betting markets available.

Does FanDuel Racing have a rewards program?

Whereas FanDuel’s daily fantasy sports section offers a rewards program called ‘FanDuel Players Club,’ FanDuel Racing doesn’t have a rewards program. However, there’s always a possibility this changes.

Even though there’s no rewards program, FanDuel Racing offers a decent number of promotions for players that can be taken advantage of on a daily basis in certain instances.

They always have a race of the day where you can get a bonus bet up to $5 back each day if your single horse wager results in a second or third place finish. They also offer occasional no sweat first bets for select races.

FanDuel Racing deposit and withdrawal methods

Deposits

FanDuel is generous with the amount of deposit methods they give players. The easiest and most popular methods are using a credit or debit card, as well as conducting an online bank transfer.

That’s not all FanDuel offers, as you can use PayPal, an E-Check, a wire transfer, or a FanDuel prepaid card. The last way you can deposit is with cash at a physical FanDuel Sportsbook location.

$10 is the minimum deposit amount required by FanDuel. In an act to promote responsible gambling, FanDuel also allows players to set limits on their accounts for both depositing and withdrawing.

Withdrawals

Along with being the most popular deposit method, using a debit card is the most popular way you can withdraw your funds from FanDuel Racing.

FanDuel has a maximum withdrawal amount of $10,000 when it comes to using a debit card. You can also use PayPal and a FanDuel Racing prepaid card, which will both be processed within 24-30 hours, whereas a debit card will be processed in 25 hours.

Finally, you can choose to withdraw your FanDuel Racing funds in the form of a physical check or a wire transfer. Requesting a check will require the longest wait of any method, as you’ll have to wait three to ten business days.

How to contact FanDuel Racing customer support

Phone Number No Email Yes Live Chat Yes

You can’t ask for a more dedicated customer support team than what FanDuel Racing offers. Their team is available 24/7 to answer whatever questions you have.

Accessing customer support on the FanDuel Racing app is as easy as going into your account settings and clicking on the support button at the bottom of your screen. You can either send an email or a message through FanDuel’s live chat box to get the help you need.

If you wish, you may also reach out to FanDuel support through social media, but you could have longer wait times through this method.

Despite FanDuel not having a phone number to call, their customer support will still be helpful with solving any problems that may arise.

FanDuel Racing pros and cons

Pros

Solid mobile app Good promotions to make up for lack of rewards program 24/7 customer support Live streaming capabilities through FanDuel TV

Cons

Lack of rewards program Can find larger welcome offers elsewhere

FanDuel Racing FAQs

What does FanDuel’s rebrand of TVG mean for TVG players?

TVG is one of the biggest horse racing betting sites in the industry, and they were acquired in 2009 by FanDuel’s parent company, Flutter. In 2022, FanDuel integrated themselves with TVG to rebrand the platform in hopes of providing a better experience for players.

FanDuel TV is now apart of TVG, and TVG’s user layout looks very similar to FanDuel Racing. You can still redeem TVG and FanDuel Racing’s respective welcome offers apart from one another, as accounts cannot be combined together.

Is FanDuel TV free?

Although FanDuel TV is a great tool that allows players to live stream select races, it’s not a free service. You’ll have to download the app and subscribe to it through whichever streaming device you use.

What happens if the horse I wagered on is scratched from the race?

It’s not uncommon to see a horse get scratched from a race for various reasons. If you happened to wager on a horse that gets scratched, FanDuel Racing’s policy will depend on which type of wager you place.

For example, if you bet on a single race win wager, you’ll simply get a refund whence the race concludes. If you make an exotic wager however, you’ll only get a partial refund.

Different states also have different policies for scratched horses on markets such as Pick 3.

To find the list of FanDuel Racing’s policies for each market, search up “scratched runner rules” in FanDuel’s support section.

What’s the minimum age to open a FanDuel Racing account in PA?

FanDuel Racing and state laws require the majority of players be at least 18 years old in order to open an account. This rule’s no exception for PA residents.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.