There are a huge number of PayPal betting sites out there that accept PayPal as a trusted deposit and withdrawal method for their online sportsbook.

However, with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to decipher which sites are the absolute best of the bunch.

So we’re here to take you through the best PayPal betting sites to use when betting with on sports in the US in 2022.

1. BetMGM Sportsbook

Pros Cons Great Sign-Up Offer Customer Support needs improvement Excellent range of markets Could have better in-play stats

BetMGM are one of the best PayPal betting sites around, with their range of markets and sign-up offer being just some of the major benefits you’ll get when signing up.

Additionally, their live-streaming section, odds and futures markets are all also superb.

It must be said they could have a better range of stats for live games, as well as making their customer support section more accessible.

2. Caesars Sportsbook

Pros Cons Great current customer promos Certain withdrawal methods can be slow Huge range of futures markets Desktop site layout can be tricky to navigate

Much like BetMGM, Caesars is easily one of the top online sportsbooks around, one that offers a brilliant selection of futures markets and current customer promos.

Elsewhere, their sports markets and odds boosts also prove to be two of their strongest areas.

However, the layout of their desktop site is somewhat difficult to navigate, whilst certain withdrawal methods can be slow and take some time to payout.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook

Pros Cons Markets covering huge range of sports Current user promos could be better Excellent mobile app Limited withdrawal options

FanDuel are one of the leaders in the online sports betting world, first making themselves known in the Daily Fantasy Sports scene before moving into the sports betting market.

Their mobile app, as well as the range of sports they offer markets for, prove to be some of their best factors, with their sign-up offer also proving to be particularly generous.

They do have a few drawbacks, such as their limited number of withdrawal options and current customer offers, however their sportsbook is still one of the best despite this.

4. Barstool Sportsbook

Pros Cons Generous welcome offer Current user offers could be better Excellent same-game parlay feature Markets for less popular sports could be stronger

Barstool’s online brand is hugely recognizable, with their ever-growing presence expanding into the world of sports betting through their online sportsbook.

You’re able to claim up to $1,000 in bonus funds thanks to their welcome offer with code INQUIRER1000, with you able to use these bonus funds on the range of markets they have on offer.

They offer a huge range of deposit and withdrawal methods as well as PayPal, with the layout of both their app and desktop site being obviously designed with the user in-mind.

5. BetRivers Sportsbook

Pros Cons Brilliant new customer promo Range of markets could be better Generous live betting market range Desktop site old-fashioned and outdated

BetRivers are one of the leaders when it comes to offers and promos for both new and existing users, with these being some of the most diverse you’ll come across.

Moreover, their live betting markets are also hugely generous, with a wide range being offered across a range of different sports.

However, the range sports they offer markets for could be better, whilst their desktop site is clearly out of date and in need of modernization.

Which states allow PayPal sports betting?

Sports betting isn’t legal in every state across the U.S., with only a number of states having legalized sports betting at this point.

Not all states that have legalized sports betting will have sportsbooks that accept PayPal.

However, a number of top online sportsbook sites do accept PayPal, with these being sportsbooks that fall into that category:

Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Benefits of using PayPal

PayPal is easily one of the best ways to deposit and withdraw money into and from your betting account, but what are the exact positives of using it as your go-to method?

We’re here to go through the most important benefits of using PayPal as your primary way of depositing and withdrawing funds from your sports betting account.

Security

PayPal is one of the safest and most secure payment methods to use when depositing and withdrawing money to and from your account.

It has very strong encryption software and specialises in fraud prevention, with any suspicious activity being flagged to you immediately.

Additionally, you also aren’t required to enter your card details with your sports betting site when depositing/withdrawing, something that many will find reassuring.

Widely accepted

PayPal is easily one of the most accepted payment methods when it comes to online betting sites in the U.S.

There are many bettors out there that will have accounts with multiple different sportsbooks, most of which will accept PayPal as a payment method.

This makes it very easy to switch funds between accounts with different sportsbooks, something that isn’t offered at most other payment methods.

Given this, it makes it simple to see how much profit you’ve made over a certain amount of time across your multiple accounts, helping you keep track of your bankroll in the process.

Mobile friendly

PayPal is incredibly easy to use on both desktop and mobile, with you being able to deposit and withdraw from wherever you are as long as you have a stable internet connection.

It takes a matter of seconds to deposit and withdraw via your mobile phone, allowing you to prevent typing in your card details on your sportsbook’s app in public.

This then allows you to place your bets on any sports market of your choice within seconds of depositing, making it much easier and quicker to bet in general.

Speed

Instant deposits are always on offer with PayPal, something that means the money is placed into your account within seconds after completing the deposit process.

Once this has been completed, you’ll be able to start betting with your funds instantly.

No withdrawal method out there is as quick as depositing, with it taking a number of minutes to a number of hours to see the money placed into your PayPal account from your sportsbook.

However, PayPal withdrawals are often much quicker than withdrawing via debit/credit cards or other e-wallets, with you also avoiding any withdrawal fees with PayPal.

Alternatives to using PayPal

It must be said that not all online betting sites will accept PayPal as a viable deposit and withdrawal method.

Some will only offer other methods to deposit and withdraw funds, with not all sportsbooks offering PayPal for at this time.

We’re here to go over some of the best alternatives to PayPal you can use when it comes to exchanging funds to and from your betting account.

Debit/credit cards

Both debit and credit cards are two of the most secure deposit methods available when it comes to putting funds into your sportsbook account.

Additionally, there is also the chance to earn both rewards and cashback when depositing with your credit card depending on which bank you’re with.

Although, it must be said that they aren’t accepted by all online betting sites in the US, with some still not allowing you to deposit with your credit/debit card at this time.

Credit cards also usually have a ‘cash advances’ fee you’ll need to pay when depositing, with this usually amounting to around 3%.

Whereas with debit cards, there won’t be any fees, with the minimum deposit amount often being very low and flexible.

Play+ card

Play+ Cards are easily one of the best alternatives to use when it comes to using other deposit methods besides PayPal.

These are able to be funded with either debit or credit cards with ease, with then able to transfer these funds to your sports betting account safely and securely.

In addition, you’ll also be able to withdraw funds from your Play+ card in cash via an ATM, making it one of the most unique deposit and withdrawal methods around.

E-Check

For those unaware, e-checks are a way to move funds to and from your online sports betting account, with this method offering secure and quick transactions at any time of day.

More importantly, you will struggle to find an online sportsbook that doesn’t accept e-checks as a viable deposit method, whilst the same can’t be said for other methods.

Bank/wire transfer

Much like e-checks, bank and wire transfers also prove to be one of the most widely accepted deposit methods amongst online betting sites in the US.

The deposit limits are very high when it comes to this payment method, allowing you to deposit pretty much whatever amount you please up to a certain limit.

These transfers also prove to be very quick and effortless, making them one of the easiest methods on our list to use.

Cash

Depositing in cash will require your sports betting site to have a physical, retail equivalent offered, with you needing to go to this venue in order to deposit and withdraw.

The withdrawal limits will be much higher than other methods when it comes to depositing in cash, with the deposit and withdrawal times also being some of the quickest around.

It’s important to check whether this is a viable method of depositing before going to your nearest sportsbook, as some online betting sites don’t offer it at all at this time.

PayNearMe

PayNearMe is very similar to depositing via cash, with you having a separate account and card to do your transactions with, as opposed to using a debit or credit card.

You will have to pay a small deposit fee in order to place funds into your account, with all you need to do is head to a local store that allows you to deposit.

Unfortunately, withdrawals are not permitted with PayNearMe cards, making them one of the only deposit methods not to offer a withdrawal counterpart.

How to deposit using PayPal

Creating a PayPal account and using it to deposit funds into your online betting account has never been easier, with you just needing to follow a few simple steps to get involved.

So, we’re here to take you through the exact steps you need to follow in order to create your own PayPal account and use it to deposit into your online sportsbook account.

1. Create your PayPal account

Setting up a PayPal account is very easy and completely free, with you just needing to either visit their site or download their app in order to get started.

All you need to do is hit the ‘Sign Up’ button on their site, choose the ‘Personal Account’ option and enter your phone number.

You’ll need to input your email address and choose your password, with this then leading you to verify your account via your email.

2. Enter your personal information

You will next need to enter some of your personal details, such as your home address and telephone number.

This is pretty straightforward information to follow, with you also needing to enter this information when creating any sports betting account.

3. Add credit/debit cards

In order to start making deposits and withdrawals to and from your betting accounts, you’ll need to link your PayPal to a bank account.

The verification process for this does take some time, with PayPal making deposits between $0.01 and $0.99 into your account.

You will then need to type in these sums as part of a code, although it must be said that you will only be required to do this once.

Following this, your account will be set-up.

4. Start depositing funds

After your account has been set-up fully, you can then start depositing funds into it, with you then able to move these funds into your sports betting account.

To do this, just select the PayPal option from the deposit menu and enter the amount you wish to deposit and click ‘confirm’.

You will then be redirected to the PayPal website, with you then needing to press the ‘Send Money Now’ option in order to complete the deposit, an action that will be completely instantly.

PayPal betting sites FAQs

Does PayPal work on betting sites?

Yes. PayPal is one of the best ways to deposit and withdraw funds in relation to your betting account.

All of the betting sites listed in this piece allow you to deposit and withdraw via PayPal, with these being the best sportsbooks that allow PayPal as a viable payment method.

Does PayPal work with DraftKings?

Yes. PayPal is one of the many sports betting sites that accept PayPal as a way to deposit and withdraw funds to and from your account.

They have also proven to be one of the best sports betting sites that accept PayPal that are currently available in the US.

Can I deposit money from my PayPal to my betting account?

Yes. This all depends on which betting sites you’re currently with, as some may not offer PayPal as a depositing method.

However, all of the sites listed in this piece accept PayPal as a viable deposit method, with these being the best PayPal betting sites around.

How do I know which betting sites take PayPal?

All of the sports betting sites listed in this piece take PayPal as a way to put money in and take money out of your betting account.

If your betting site isn’t on this list, the best betting sites will have all of their deposit and withdrawal methods listed.

You will most likely be able to find these in the ‘Help’ section, or any section that is dedicated to declaring which deposit/withdrawal methods they offer.

What is PayPal?

PayPal is one of the world’s leading money management service providers, with PayPal mainly used for sending and receiving money online.

It is entirely safe and secure, with all of the top sports betting sites accepting it as a viable payment method.

When you link your bank account, credit card or debit card to your PayPal account, you can use PayPal to make purchases online.

Can I still claim a sign-up bonus if I deposit using PayPal?

Yes. No matter the method you use to deposit funds into your betting account, you will always be able to claim your betting site’s sign-up bonus.

As always, it’s important to check what your sign-up bonus is and exactly how to claim it, as well as whether you need a promo/bonus code, before going to take advantage of it.

Will I be charged a fee when depositing with PayPal?

No. PayPal will not charge you any fees at all when depositing money into your betting account from our PayPal account.

This isn’t the case for all deposit methods, a factor that makes PayPal one of the best depositing methods around.

Is PayPal a safe way to deposit?

100%. PayPal is arguably the safest and most reliable way to deposit funds into your betting account.

They are one of the world’s leading money management services, with their process being hassle-free and very easy to understand.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.