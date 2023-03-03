“How does FanDuel’s Refer-a-Friend promo work?” is a question that’s asked by many sports bettors due to how popular the promotion has become. Although pretty much all the best sports betting sites have a referral program, few can say they do it better than FanDuel.

The Inquirer is here to answer your questions concerning how the promotion works so you can get in on the action and claim the bonuses FanDuel is rewarding customers who refer a new person to the platform.

What are FanDuel’s Refer-a-Friend bonuses?

FanDuel offers $75 in total bonuses for both parties taking advantage of this promotion.

If you sign up a friend, you’ll each get $50 in FanDuel bonus bets. The other $25 will be for FanDuel Casino in the form of site credit — assuming you’re in a FanDuel casino state.

These are generous bonus amounts, however, they won’t be earned simply by sending your referral link to someone. Your referral has to complete a couple of steps that’ll be covered in the section below.

How to use FanDuel’s Refer-a-Friend promo

Begin by sending your referral link to your friend who wants to sign up. Your referral can’t have a pre-existing FanDuel Sportsbook or FanDuel Casino account.

You can find your referral code by clicking on the “refer” or “earn $$$” icon depending on if you’re using FanDuel’s website or mobile app.

After your friend makes their initial deposit of at least $10 to create their account, they must place a $10 wager on any sports market for your $50 bonuses to be unlocked.

Additionally, they must wager $10 on any FanDuel Casino game for you both to receive your $25 casino bonus.

As for how long it takes for these bonuses to be paid out, you can expect to see your referral bonuses paid out within no more than 72 hours.

FanDuel Refer-a-Friend promo terms and conditions

21+. Must be physically present in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, NY, OH, TN, VA, or WY. Full T&C’s apply.

Some things to keep in mind with this promotion are what states it’s available in and how often you can take advantage of it.

This promotion is available in a majority of states FanDuel is available, with Pennsylvania being a rare exception. Both the referral and referee must live in one of these states for the promotion to work.

Additionally, FanDuel will allow you to use this promotion five times every 30 days. This means the maximum monthly bonuses you can receive are $250 in bonus bets and $125 in casino site credit.

Reviewing FanDuel’s Refer-a-Friend promotion

This promotion has its own unique pros and cons, just like BetMGM and Caesars’ referral promotions.

Allotting five referrals per month is a generous gesture, as some sportsbooks only allow five referrals per customer throughout the entire duration of the promotion.

FanDuel’s referral promotion is also a rare one that incorporates casino bonuses alongside sportsbook bonuses. This incentivizes new players to get the entire FanDuel experience.

Ultimately, FanDuel’s referral promotion is very solid and one we recommend using if you can.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only