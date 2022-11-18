The Inquirer is here to tell you all about the best Mexico sportsbook promo codes and World Cup betting bonuses to use when betting on El Tri at the tournament in Qatar.

Mexico World Cup Offer of the Week: Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook has a complete selection of prop bets and odds for customers to choose from when looking to wager on Mexico in the World Cup.

They regularly add live odds boosts props daily to reflect the biggest games of the day. These odds are always highly competitive with reasonable outcomes behind them.

They offer futures bets and more for team Mexico and every additional team in the tournament.

When you throw in the fact that they have the largest welcome offer in the industry, there’s no reason not to give Caesars a chance.

Best Mexico Promo Codes

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars offers a vast array of markets when it comes to betting on Mexico in Qatar, with a strong range of player props, game props and existing customers offer all available throughout the tournament.

In addition to this, they also have one of the best welcome offers around, with you being able to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 when entering code INQUIRERFULL at sign-up.

Given this, it’s easy to see why they’ve made our list of the best promo code offers to use when betting on Mexico at the World Cup.

BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM is one of the leading online sportsbooks in the U.S. and have been for some time, thus it shouldn’t be a surprise to see them make an appearance on our list of the best promo codes to use when betting on Mexico at the WC.

They have a huge selection of markets to choose from when betting on El Tri, covering everything from goalscorer markets to game props and futures, as well as everything in between.

You’re also able to claim their generous welcome offer at sign-up when using code INQUIRERMGM, with it being clear as to why BetMGM have made our list because of this.

FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel is one of the most well-known sportsbook in the country for a reason, with FanDuel having a wide selection of markets, offers and odds boosts to use when wagering on Mexico at the World Cup.

Their welcome offer also proves to be very strong, as it allows you to place your first wager on any of Mexico’s games knowing that you’ll get your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000 if it goes on to lose.

BetRivers Sportsbook

BetRivers sportsbook’s excellent new customer offer comes in the form of a $500 second chance bet, with this letting you place your first bet on Mexico at the WC knowing your funds aren’t gone for good if it loses.

You certainly won’t be short of markets to use your bonus on, with a whole host of totals, spread, game/player prop and live betting markets available for all of Mexico’s games.

BetParx

BetParx may not be everyone’s first choice when it comes to choosing a sportsbook to use when betting on Mexico at the WC, however they may very well be when you realize just how impressive their online sports betting site really is.

Their generous sign-up offer lets you place your first bet on Mexico bet risk-free up to $750, with you not being short of options when it comes to use this risk-free bet, as they offer a huge range of markets on all of El Tri’s group stage games for you to wager on.

How to Use your Mexico Promo Code

Head to your sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign-Up’ button Enter and verify your personal details Input your promo code if required Read your offer’s terms and conditions Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit Place your first bet If your offer is a risk-free bet, you’ll be given your stake back as a free bet up to the stated amount If your offers if a free bet offer, you’ll be given your free bets after your qualifying bet has settled Free bets/bonus funds will only last for certain number of days, with these stated in the offer’s T&C’s

Best Mexico World Cup Betting Apps

Mexico World Cup Schedule

Date Game Tuesday November 22 11AM EST Mexico vs Poland Saturday November 26 2PM EST Mexico vs Argentina Wednesday November 30 2PM EST Mexico vs Saudi Arabia Saturday/Sunday December 3/4 5PM/1PM EST Round of 16 vs France/Denmark

Mexico World Cup History

Mexico’s record in this competition is fairly consistent, with El Tri having never made it past the Quarter Finals at any of the 16 tournaments they’ve qualified, last making the QF stage in 1986, the same year they were hosts.

They’ve gone out in the Round of 16 stage at every tournament since 1994, with Mexico coming up against the likes of Germany, Brazil and Argentina during this run.

El Tri always seem equipped to make it out of the group stage, doing so in all of the last eight WC’s they’ve qualified for, however they recently seem to fall short when it comes to getting past this stage.

They’ve boasted some household names in the past, including the likes of Hugo Sanchez, Rafael Marquez, Javier Hernandez and Guillermo Ochoa, with Mexico heading into this tournament with a number of talented stars, including Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, Edson Alvarez and Diego Lainez.

They’re in a group with the likes of Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia, with Mexico definitely fancying their chances to make it out of the groups, where they’ll most likely take on one of Denmark or France for a place in the Quarter Finals.

