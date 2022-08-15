Commercial Content, 21+

Inquirer readers can claim a generous $1000 first bet bonus with SuperBook sportsbook without the need to input a promo code during sign-up.

SuperBook Sportsbook Sportsbook Promo $1,000 First Bet-Match Bonus Sportsbook Promo Code None Required - Claim offer below SuperBook Sportsbook T&C 21+, AZ, CO, NJ and TN only, Terms and Conditions Apply

What is the SuperBook Sportsbook bonus offer?

New users who sign-up with SuperBook sportsbook will be eligible to claim a $500 deposit-match bonus with no need for a SuperBook promo code

SuperBook is only operating in a handful of states at this point in time, thus only those situated in Arizona, Colorado, New Jersey or Tennessee will be able to claim this offer.

In terms of deposit-match offers, SuperBook’s new customer promo is pretty good, with the value of $500 that’s on offer being a fairly generous one, however there are competitors out there offering more.

This is pretty much unheard of when it comes to welcome offers for both sportsbook and casino, with most sportsbooks having at least some type of wagering requirement for their welcome offer.

However, this doesn’t prove to be the case with SuperBook, with you being able to withdraw winnings won from using your bonus cash straight away.

How to use your SuperBook Sportsbook bonus code

Head to SuperBook Sportsbook by clicking the offer above Hit the ‘Join Now’ button Enter and verify your personal information Be sure to read through the full terms and conditions of the deal. No promo code is required for this offer Finish setting up your new SuperBook Sportsbook account Make an initial $10 deposit Your first bet will be matched as bonus funds up to $1000. Bonus funds will expire after 14 days and

August sports events at SuperBook Sportsbook

NFL pre-season is back on our screens this August, as all 32 teams in the league get prepared for the regular season getting underway at the start of September.

The MLB season is still going strong, with it being the only major US league to carry on through the summer months as the likes of the LA Dodgers and NY Mets compete for the World Series title.

All of Europe’s major soccer league return in August, as all of the Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A and La Liga all returning to our screens.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk is the biggest bout of the month from the world of boxing, as the two heavyweights do battle in Saudi Arabia in a rematch of their first fight from September 2021.

Both the Golf and Tennis worlds have a number of tournaments getting underway this month, with the two biggest being the Tour Championship and US Open respectively.

SuperBook Sportsbook Promotions for Existing Customers

As well as allowing new customers the chance to claim a generous promotion in the form of their welcome offer, SuperBook also has a number of bonuses and promotions that are available to existing customers as well.

PaySafeCheck Promotions

21+, CO Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

From July 1st, 2021 to December 31st, 2022; make a first and second deposit (minimum $10 each) with the PaysafeCash Service and receive a one-time, twenty dollar ($20) Bonus Voucher upon your second deposit.

MLB $1 Wednesday

21+, CO Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

Place a $50 MLB full game wager on a Wednesday and receive $1 in bonus funds for every official homerun hit that day in all MLB games during the regular season.

MLB No-No Bonus

21+, CO Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

Place a $50 or more pre-game moneyline, spread, alternate run line or total wager on any MLB game played during the regular season and receive a $100 Bonus Voucher if a no-hitter occurs on that day during the MLB regular season.

Where is SuperBook Sportsbook legal?

SuperBook is most likely going to be one of the lesser known sportsbooks you’re going to come across, however despite this, they’re still active in a decent number of states in the US.

All of Colorado, New Jersey and Arizona have seen SuperBook sportsbook launch in recent times, with more states set to be added to this list in due course.

Arizona - First launched in December 2021 via mobile sports betting app. This came following SuperBook Sports and its partner, the Fort Mohave Indian Tribe, receiving one of 10 Arizona Department of Gaming sports betting licenses given to tribes.

Colorado - became the 17th sportsbook to launch in the state after going live in January 2021, launching their retail sportsbook on the same day.

Tennessee - Launched in April 2022 via their mobile sportsbook app, joining Colorado, New Jersey, and Arizona as states in which the sportsbook had gone live.

New Jersey - went live in September 2021 after the Meadowlands Racetrack, where their retail sportsbook is located, received a sports betting licence.

SuperBook Sportsbook Pros and Cons

Strengths Weaknesses Strong new/current user promotions Odds boosts section could be used better Excellent live betting stats offered No live streaming offered Brilliant range of same-game parlay markets Withdrawal options could be improved

SuperBook Sportsbook Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

SuperBook Sportsbook currently have a number of ways to deposit funds into your sports betting account, with these the methods that are currently available:

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Transaction Fee Processing Time Play+ $10 Free Instant PlaySafe Cash $10 Free Instant

Superbook Sportsbook also have a variety of withdrawal methods on offer, with these the ones available:

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Transaction Fee Processing Time Play+ $10 Free 1-3 Days

SuperBook Sportsbook Customer Service

SuperBook Sportsbook Customer Service Phone Number 844-726-7264 Email info@superbook.com Live Chat? No Live Chat Hours N/A

SuperBook Sportsbook offers an email support line, phone service line and FAQ section, allowing you a variety of options when contacting them regarding any queries or questions you may have regarding their sportsbook.

However, it must be said that their lack of a live chat service is a drawback, one that harms the overall quality of their customer service section.

If they are to truly be considered as one of the best sportsbooks around in the future, they will need to start offering a live chat service with strong hours.

SuperBook Sportsbook Review

Overall, SuperBook’s sportsbook proves to be a hit, with a huge range of sports to bet on, as well as some great in-play markets for events that have already got underway.

Their new customer offer, as well as their promos for current users, also prove to be pretty strong, whilst the layout of their site and app are both hit pluses.

It must be said their lack of deposit and withdrawal methods, as well as their lack of live chat and live streaming options, should be acted upon soon to improve the overall quality of their sportsbook.

However, in general, their online sports betting site proves to be a great option, one that’s definitely worth checking out if you’re on the lookout for a new sportsbook of choice.

SuperBook Sportsbook App Review

SuperBook’s app, much like their desktop site, is very clean and easy to navigate, with being able to scroll through all the markets they have on offer in mere seconds.

All of their markets are kept to the left-hand side of your screen, with their very fast loading times making it very easy to scroll through them all and choose the market you want to bet on.

With both iOS and Android versions available, SuperBook’s sportsbook app has all you need to take part in an enjoyable, online betting experience.

Download Size 65MB (iOS) Mobile Live Streaming No App-Only Offers No iOS Available Requires iOS 11.0 or later Android Available Requires 7.1 or later

App Store Rating – 3.9 from 58 ratings (August 2022)

Google Play Rating - 3.6 from 12 ratings (August 2022)

Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code FAQs

Is SuperBook Sportsbook legit?

Yes. SuperBook Sportsbook has been around for a few years now and is already operating in as many as three states.

They would have needed to receive sports betting licenses to launch in the likes of New Jersey, Arizona and Colorado in the first place, and have strict rules and regulations to follow, thus you can be assured they are entirely legit.

What is the SuperBook sportsbook bonus code?

New customers don’t need SuperBook Sportsbook bonus code is to claim their great sign up offer. Simply click the relevant sign up link on this page.

How long do SuperBook Sportsbook withdrawals take?

This all depends on the method you’re using to take funds from your sports betting account, with it taking at most up to three days for your winnings to be moved from your sportsbook account to your bank account.

What sports can I bet on with SuperBook Sportsbook?

SuperBook Sportsbook boast a wide range of sports markets for you to wager on, with this including the likes of basketball, hockey and baseball.

Additionally, you’ll also be able to wager on lesser popular sports, ranging from soccer, golf, MMA and tennis to name a few.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.