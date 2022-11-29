Ahead of the USA’s final group stage game against Iran, here are the best promo codes and betting offers you can redeem to wager on the game.

Best USA vs Iran promo codes & betting offers

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL: First bet up to $1,250 on Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook has an incredibly generous welcome offer that grants a larger bonus than any other sportsbook on the market.

By typing in promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up, Caesars will give you a first bet on the house up to $1,250. They’ll also deposit casino rewards into your account following the settlement of your first bet.

Caesars is one of the industry leaders because of this welcome bonus. But they’re also a leader because they offer a great selection of odds boosts and game props for the NFL and every other sports league.

Read more about Caesars Sportsbook’s Promo Code

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM: $1,000 risk-free bet

BetMGM offers a welcome bonus that’s less than Caesars’, but is still a generous amount new players can use to wager on the final USA game of group play.

By typing in promo code INQUIRERMGM during registration, you’ll be enrolled in this promotion that will refund your first bet up to $1,000 in free bets should you lose.

BetMGM is one of the few sportsbooks that offer live streaming. But they also have a strong focus on odds boosts and traditional wagers, ensuring every type of bettor will be satisfied with their services.

Read more about BetMGM’s Bonus Code

3. FanDuel promo code: $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook has a welcome bonus that matches BetMGM. The difference between the two offers is FanDuel doesn’t make you type in a promo code to sign-up for their promotion.

Otherwise, FanDuel’s ‘No sweat first bet’ works similarly to BetMGM, where you’ll receive your first bet up to $1,000 back in free bets if you lose your first wager.

FanDuel’s brand has taken off in recent years due to this welcome offer and the services they offer. For example, you’ll find no better site suited for your parlay building desires than FanDuel.

Read more about FanDuel’s Promo Code

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo code: Second chance bet up to $500

BetRivers Sportsbook is an option new and experienced bettors alike will love. They have deep selections of wagers to choose from on the NFL while catering to new players with some of the best betting Q&A pages available.

Their welcome offer is for a $500 second chance bet that’s easy to redeem, as you’ll get your stake up to $500 back if your first wager loses.

For USA vs Iran, you won’t find many sportsbooks that will take you as deep into the action as BetRivers. They also offer live streaming capabilities you can utilize to watch the game.

Read more about BetRivers’ Promo Code

5. BetParx promo code: First bet risk-free up to $750

BetParx may not have the same level of national recognition as the competitors above. That said, you should absolutely give them a chance if you’re looking to wager on USA vs Iran.

Their welcome offer is a very generous one that doesn’t require any promo code during sign-up.

Simply make your account using the offer code above and you’ll be able to place your first wager on the platform risk-free up to $750.

Previewing USA vs Iran

The stakes for USA vs Iran couldn’t be higher, as this marks the final game in both teams’ group stage. With England locking up one of the two spots knockout stage spots from group b, the USA are playing for their tournament lives.

If the USA wins, they’ll advance to the round of 16. However, if Iran wins or even forces a draw, they’ll join the round of 16 with England.

Iran suffered a devastating 6-2 loss to England in their opening game before rebounding with a 2-0 win against Wales. Iran has shown they can score goals, which is something the USA has struggled at.

The USA has scored just one goal in the World Cup tournament. That came in their 1-1 draw with Wales, where Timothy Weah scored. But against England they drew 0-0 and only had one shot on target.

The USA are favorited by sportsbooks to be the victors and advance. But stars like Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, and Western McKennie need to show more offensively for that to occur.

Best US vs Iran promo codes

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MD, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MD, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel $1,000 No Sweat First Bet New Customers only. 21+. AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New Players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 BetParx First bet Risk-Free up to $750 21+, PA Players Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.