Ahead of the USA’s first knockout stage game in eight years, check out the best promo codes you can ue to wager on the game if you’re a new bettor.

Best USA vs Netherlands promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL - First bet on Caesars up to $1,250

When it comes to offering a loaded welcome bonus, you won’t find a sportsbook offering a larger amount on the market today than Caesars Sportsbook.

This renowned sportsbook sets their welcome offer at a $1,250 first bet on the house plus a plethora of casino rewards. To redeem this offer, just make sure you use promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up.

Your first bet can be up to $1,250, and you can take it easy knowing your stake will be refunded as a free bet should you lose. Your casino rewards will be deposited after your first bet settles regardless the result.

Learn more about Caesars Sportsbook’s Promo Code

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM - $1,000 risk-free bet

BetMGM Sportsbook isn’t too far behind Caesars with their welcome offer amount. BetMGM is granting new players a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on the USA vs Netherlands game.

This welcome offer is redeemable similarly to Caesars’. Click the offer code above to be taken to the sign-up page and use promo code INQUIRERMGM to make sure you’re enrolled in the promotion.

If your first bet up to $1,000 doesn’t go your way, it’s risk-free, meaning your stake will become a free bet to use on another World Cup game or any other market you wish.

Learn more about BetMGM’s Bonus Code

3. FanDuel promo code - $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

One of the few betting platforms on the market that equals BetMGM’s welcome offer is FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel’s welcome offer is a $1,000 ‘No sweat first bet.’

This means if your first bet on the platform up to $1,000 is unsuccessful, there’s no need to sweat because you’ll get another chance with your play.

The main difference between this offer and BetMGM is FanDuel doesn’t require the use of a promo code during registration.

Learn more about FanDuel’s Promo Code

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo code - Second chance bet up to $500

Another sportsbook the Inquirer recommends for new World Cup bettors is BetRivers Sportsbook. Their welcome offer is for a second chance bet up to $500.

This offer is redeemable with promo code SPORTS following your initial deposit. If your first wager up to $500 loses, you’ll have a second chance with that sum thanks to this promotion.

Although their welcome bonus amount is half that of BetMGM and FanDuel, BetRivers is every bit a legitimate name in the betting industry as their competition.

Learn more about BetRivers’ Promo Code

5. BetParx promo code - First bet risk-free up to $750

To round it out, the Inquirer suggests BetParx as a sportsbook to try if you live in one of the select states it’s available.

Their welcome offer can be redeemed without a promo code, which makes it convenient to begin betting quicker upon sign-up. By signing up with BetParx, your first bet will be risk-free up to $750.

If you’re looking for an up and coming brand to attach yourself to that will give you great odds and lots of prop bet selections, BetParx is the sportsbook for you.

Previewing USA vs Netherlands

The USA vs Netherlands round of 16 knockout game is a monumental occasion for the USA’s national team, as it marks their first time playing knockout soccer since 2014.

Entering the game, Netherlands are favorited over the USA by a decent margin. The Netherlands handled business much more efficiently in group play than the USA. Whereas the Netherlands scored five goals through their three games, the USA only netted two.

The biggest thing these teams can lay their hat on is defense. Both teams were responsible for just one goal being scored against them in their group stages. For the USA, their one allowed goal came on a penalty kick.

Best US vs Netherlands promo codes

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MD, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MD, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel $1,000 No Sweat First Bet New Customers only. 21+. AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New Players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 BetParx First bet Risk-Free up to $750 21+, PA Players Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.