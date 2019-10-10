Carlin, who was taken off the air by WIP’s sister-station WFAN in New York City in September despite strong ratings, was scheduled to fill in for Peter Rosenberg for two hours on ESPN Radio’s The Michael Kay Show on Wednesday. But after about 30 minutes, Kay told listeners that Carlin was forced off the show by WFAN parent company Entercom, which threatened to not pay the remaining portion of Carlin’s salary if he remained on air.