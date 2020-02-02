Kobe was the son of former Sixers forward Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, and he enjoyed a privileged childhood. He wanted to play in the NBA, too, but he was willing to work for it. Not just as a high schooler, who got access to the St. Joseph’s gym from coach Phil Martelli — not to scrimmage college kids, but rather to work with his personal trainer. Not just as a skinny kid, the first guard to jump straight to the NBA, eager to finally crack the Lakers’ starting lineup after two seasons. No: for all 20 NBA years, Kobe rose at 4 a.m., his routine. After he’d won five titles. After he’d won the league MVP.