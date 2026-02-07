Saturday’s Olympics TV schedule features skiing, figure skating, and hockey

When it comes to the Winter Olympics’ traditional sports, there’s nothing quite like Alpine skiing’s downhill race.

For decades, the sight of people flying down the slopes as fast as cars on a highway has been one of The Games’ signature spectacles. This year’s stage will make the show even more spectacular: the Stelvio ski course in Bormio, Italy, up in the Dolomite Mountains.

Bormio has been a tourist attraction for over 2,000 years thanks to its thermal baths. But as the Wall Street Journal wrote on Friday, the Stelvio course is renowned for an icy surface and steep drops, earning the nickname “The Ribbon of Death.”

That will add more unpredictability to an event with a long history of it. The Olympic men’s downhill has never had a repeat champion since starting in 1948. Even some of the most famous skiers of all time, like France’s Jean-Claude Killy, have only won it once, if at all.

The last American to take the title was Tommy Moe in 1994. Will that wait end this year? It could, because Vermont native Ryan Cochran-Siegle is among the favorites. He’s challenging Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt, the top name on the board, and Italy’s Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris.

You’ll have to wake up early to watch the event live, as it starts at 5:30 a.m. Philadelphia time on USA Network and Peacock. But you can also catch a rebroadcast during NBC’s prime-time show.

NBC’s live coverage during the day includes women’s speed skating’s 3,000-meter race, which is likely to be dominated by the Netherlands on the ice and in the stands. The Dutch fans are a show on their own. There’s also figure skating’s team event, the women’s Skiathlon with American Jessie Diggins, and the first luge runs on the icy sliding track.

USA Network’s live coverage includes snowboarding, curling, freestyle skiing, and the U.S. women’s ice hockey team’s second group game against Finland. The Americans routed Czechia, 5-1, in their opener on Thursday.

How to watch the Olympics on TV and stream online

NBC’s TV coverage will have live events from noon to 5 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and starting in the mornings on the weekends. There’s a six-hour time difference from Italy and here. The traditional prime-time coverage will have highlights of the day and storytelling features.

As far as the TV channels, the Olympics are airing on NBC, USA, CNBC, and NBCSN. Spanish coverage can be found on Telemundo and Universo.

NBCSN is carrying the Gold Zone whip-around show that was so popular during the Summer Olympics in 2024, with hosts including Scott Hanson of NFL RedZone. It used to be just on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service, but now is on TV, too.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

On Peacock, the events are on the platform’s premium subscription tier, which starts at $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.

Saturday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC’s broadcasts, whether live or not.

NBC

7 a.m.: Cross-country skiing — Women’s Skiathlon

8 a.m.: Freestyle skiing — Men’s slopestyle qualifying

10:05 a.m.: Speed skating — Women’s 3000-meter

11:30 a.m.: Freestyle skiing — women’s slopestyle qualifying (tape-delayed)

12:30 p.m.: Luge — men’s singles, run 2

1:45 p.m.: Figure skating — team event, men’s short program

3:15 p.m.: Snowboarding — men’s big air final (delayed)

4:05 p.m.: Figure skating — team event, free dance

5 p.m.: Cross-Country Skiing — women’s Skiathlon (delayed)

8 p.m.: Prime-time show replays, including figure skating, Alpine skiing, and snowboarding

11:30 p.m.: Late night show replays, including men’s and women’s freestyle skiing

USA Network

4:05 a.m.: Curling — Great Britain vs. Canada mixed doubles

4:30 a.m.: Freestyle skiing — women’s slopestyle qualifying

5:30 a.m.: Alpine skiing — men’s downhill

9:30 a.m.: Curling — Great Britain vs. United States mixed doubles

10:40 a.m.: Ice hockey — United States vs. Finland women

1:30 p.m.: Snowboarding — men’s big air final

3:10 p.m.: Ice hockey — Switzerland vs. Canada women