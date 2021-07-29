Americans will get to watch U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel go for his third gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics live Friday night on NBC.

Dressel, 24, is the favorite in the men’s 100 meter butterfly, which will air Friday at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC. He’s the world record holder in the event, and has already won two gold medals in Tokyo — in the men’s 100 meter freestyle and the men’s 4x100 meter freestyle.

Dressel is also expected to race for Team USA in the mixed 4x100 meter medley relay final around 10:40 p.m., an event that is making its Olympics debut in Tokyo. Teams are comprised of four swimmers — two male and two female — with each member swimming one of the four strokes: freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly.

Other high-profile events Friday include:

The U.S. women’s soccer team will take on Netherlands in the women’s soccer quarterfinal live at 7 a.m. on NBCSN. After their tournament-opening 3-0 loss to Sweden, the U.S. women’s team defeated New Zealand 6-1 and tied Australia 0-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Six-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky will face Australia’s Ariarne Titmus for the final time in individual competition Friday, when the two swim for the gold medal in the women’s 800 meter freestyle, scheduled to air live on NBC around 9:45 p.m.

First-time Olympians Phoebe Bacon and Rhyan White will swim for Team USA in the women’s 200 meter backstroke, scheduled to air live on NBC a little after 9:40 p.m.

Qualifying rounds for track and field will continue live Friday in prime time on USA Network, including Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad in the women’s 400 meter hurdles. Live coverage of track and field qualifying rounds will also air on Peacock Friday beginning at 6 a.m.

In addition to TV coverage on NBC’s broadcast and cable channels in English and Spanish, every event of every Olympic competition will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Some track and field, gymnastics, and U.S. men’s basketball events will also be available outside that paywall on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. All events except U.S. men’s basketball games will be on Peacock’s free tier; men’s basketball will be on the paid subscription tier.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.

NBC also has apps for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s an FAQ page on NBC’s website here if you have more questions.

The full event schedule for the entire Olympics is available here. Live scores and results are available here.

Friday’s Tokyo Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, these schedules will include all live broadcasts on TV channels and Peacock, but not most tape-delayed broadcasts. We’ll let you know what’s on the NBC broadcast network’s primetime and daytime shows whether or not those events are live, but not for all the delayed coverage on cable channels.

The full tape-delayed broadcasts across all of NBC’s TV channels can be found here.

NBC

Noon to 5 p.m.

Swimming — qualifying heats (taped)

Women’s volleyball — U.S. vs. Turkey (taped)

Men’s water polo — U.S. vs. Italy (taped)

Rowing — finals (taped)

Cycling — BMX racing quarterfinals (taped)

Slalom canoeing — women’s final (taped)

8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Swimming — finals in men’s 100 meter butterfly, women’s 200-meter backstroke, women’s 800-meter freestyle, mixed 4x100 medley relay

Gymnastics — women’s all-around (taped)

Track and field — women’s 400-meter hurdles round one

Women’s beach volleyball — Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) vs. Ana Patricia/Rebecca (Brazil)

Track and field — mixed 4x400 meter relay semifinals (taped)

Track and field — qualifying rounds in men’s 800-meter round one, women’s 100-meter hurdles round one, men’s 100-meter prelims

Swimming — semifinals (taped)

USA Network

2 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Diving — women’s springboard qualifying

6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Swimming — qualifying heats

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Triathlon — mixed relay

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Track and field — qualifying rounds in women’s 400-meter hurdles, men’s 800 meter, women’s 100-meter hurdles

11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Men’s water polo — U.S. vs. Hungary

CNBC

2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Gymnastics — women’s trampoline final

Women’s water polo — U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Archery — women’s individual final

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday

Women’s beach volleyball — Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) vs. Ana Patricia/Rebecca (Brazil)

Cycling — Women’s BMX freestyle qualifying

Women’s volleyball — U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Fencing — women’s team sabre, semifinals

Gymnastics — men’s trampoline final

NBCSN

4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Women’s soccer quarterfinal — Canada vs. Brazil

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Women’s soccer quarterfinal — U.S. vs. Netherlands

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Men’s beach volleyball — Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) vs. Younousse Samba/Tijan (Qatar)

Men’s volleyball — France vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Olympic channel

2 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tennis — men’s doubles finals, men’s doubles bronze medal men’s singles semifinals, mixed doubles semifinals

Golf Channel

6:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Men’s golf round three

Peacock

6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Track and field: women’s 5,000 meter round one, women’s triple jump qualifying round, women’s shot put qualifying round, mixed 4x400 meter relay round one, men’s 10,000 meter final

Telemundo

4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Women’s soccer quarterfinal — Canada vs. Brazil

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Women’s soccer quarterfinal — U.S. vs. Netherlands

Universo

6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Women’s soccer quarterfinal — Sweden vs. Japan

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.