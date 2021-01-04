It was striking how little Roseman and Pederson spoke about rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, who got the final four starts of the season. It is hard to know whether they really will mount an effort to convince Wentz, 28, that he can still be the starter here, or whether they are trying to emphasize their regard for him as a bargaining ploy as they try to work out a trade, which would involve a $34 million dead cap hit, the largest in NFL history.