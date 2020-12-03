“If I had done my own retirement and planned everything, it probably would have been different,” he said. “But the whole world is so strange right now that you have to keep perspective on everything. But I do still have stuff I want to do. I’m leaving a lot of stuff behind. There’s an entire room in the Hall of Fame club filled with video tapes and most of them don’t even have machines that can play them anymore. There is thousands of hours of video and probably 80 percent of it is not useful. But the other 20 percent is a bunch of nuggets I can use. I was going to spend last summer and this summer digitizing that stuff, but I was like a librarian shut out of the library.”