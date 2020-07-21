New Orleans Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson received permission to leave the bubble late last week to tend to an urgent family matter. If he’s gone for seven days or fewer, Williamson will quarantine for four days after his return. If he is gone longer than a week, Williamson will quarantine for four days if he has a negative test for each of the final seven days he is gone. He will quarantine for 10 days if he doesn’t have the required testing.