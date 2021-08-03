Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles will compete in Tokyo one final time, representing the United States in the balance beam final.

If you want to watch Biles compete live, the women’s balance beam final is scheduled to begin at 4:53 a.m. Eastern Tuesday. Biles will compete third in the lineup of eight gymnasts that includes Team USA teammate Sunisa Lee, who won gold in the all-around contest and has earned three medals overall in Tokyo.

The contest won’t air on NBC until Tuesday night, but there are streaming options for American viewers:

Stream Biles and the women’s balance beam final live on NBCOlympics.com. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Stream live on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service, for free, though you have to sign up for their free tier.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity cable subscription with an X1 box, live online streams of events are integrated into the sports tab right next to TV broadcasts.

The balance beam is the last women’s gymnastics event of the Tokyo Olympics, and could be Biles’ final competition as a U.S. Olympian (though prior to the games she hinted about competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris). She’s the most decorated gymnast in U.S. history, and enters the balance beam final with a total of 31 Olympic and world championship medals.

Biles chose not to compete in the all-around competition or the vault, uneven bars, or floor finals after pulling herself out of the team final last week to protect her health.

On Instagram, Biles opened up about suffering from a case of “the twisties” — a phenomenon where gymnasts lose awareness of where they are while midair, making it incredibly difficult to land safely.

“For anyone saying I quit. I didn’t quit,” Biles wrote on Instagram. “My mind & body are simply not in sync...I don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competition surface.”

How did the U.S. women’s gymnastics team do at the Tokyo Olympics?

Heading into Tuesday’s balance beam final, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has earned five medals during the Tokyo Olympics, including two golds. Here are the event results:

Woman’s team final - July 27

Gold: Russian Olympic Committee

Silver: United States

Bronze: Great Britain

Women’s all-around final - July 29

Gold: Sunisa Lee, United States

Silver: Rebeca Andrade, Brazil

Bronze: Angelina Melnikova, Russian Olympic Committee

Women’s vault final - Aug. 1

Gold: Rebeca Andrade, Brazil

Silver: MyKayla Skinner, United States

Bronze: Seojeong Yeo, South Korea

Women’s uneven bars final - Aug. 1

Gold: Nina Derwael, Belarus

Silver: Anastasia Iliankova, Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Sunisa Lee, United States

Women’s floor exercise final - Aug. 2