Tobias Harris will miss Friday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers forward is dealing with back pain and was replaced in the starting lineup with Matisse Thybulle.

In addition to Harris, the Sixers (15-12) will be without Tyrese Maxey (fractured left foot) and Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID-19 illness).

Meanwhile, the Warriors (14-15) are without All-Stars Stephen Curry (partially dislocated left shoulder), Draymond Green (bruised right quadriceps), and Andrew Wiggins (strained right inner thigh). Andre Iguodala (left hip recovery management) also is out. Iguodala, a former Sixer, has yet to play this season.

The Sixers will have a starting lineup of Thybulle, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton, and James Harden.