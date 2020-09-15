There’s a notion that Lue can succeed in Philadelphia because LeBron will influence Ben Simmons, his protege. LeBron will encourage Simmons to embrace Lue, but that makes little sense. Lue now coaches for the Lakers' chief current rival, the Clippers, but he was available when the Lakers hired Frank Vogel last May. Lue was a candidate, but both sides wrangled over Lue’s autonomy and the length and value of his contract – issues that seem minor if LeBron really wanted Lue.