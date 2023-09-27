Travis Kelce describes surprise Sunday with Taylor Swift — and how ‘cupid’ Andy Reid manifested the entire thing

Eagles veteran center Jason Kelce knew exactly how to phrase the question to his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, on a topic that has gone viral across the internet: his dating life.

“How does it feel that Taylor Swift has officially put you on the map,” Jason asked Travis on Wednesday’s latest episode of their New Heights podcast.

Swift, famously an Eagles fan, was spotted wearing a Kansas City jacket at the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

She also sat alongside Donna Kelce, Travis and Jason’s mom, while hanging out in their suite. Travis invited the 12-time Grammy Award winner out to the game, after failing to shoot his shot with a friendship bracelet that had his number on it at her Eras Tour’s in Kansas City this past July.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium amid dating rumors

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Travis said on the podcast, noting that he was surprised that she actually showed up. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light.”

Her appearance comes after weeks of speculation about whether Swift and Kelce are dating. The two were seen leaving the game in his 1970 Chevelle 408 Stroker convertible, or what Travis noted as the “Getaway Car,” a gesture towards one of Swift’s songs.

“To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that s— was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure,” Travis said.

“Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

Since Swift’s appearance at the game, Kelce’s jersey sales have skyrocketed. According to the Fanatics, a sportswear and fan merchandise company, the All-Pro tight end was one of the top five selling NFL players Sunday.

“Sounds like the Swifties are also a part of Chiefs Kingdom,” Travis said jokingly.

» READ MORE: Eagles fans crafted this Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce conspiracy theory to cope with dating rumors

The Swifties are not the only ones that fully support “Travlor.” Across the NFL, coaches and players have been asked about the two. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick even shared his thoughts in an interview on “The Greg Hill Show” Monday saying, “Travis Kelce’s had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest.”

”Then you got coach [Andy] Reid telling everybody he’s cupid,” Travis said. “He’s been manifesting this the whole time.”

While the situation has been talked about nationally across the media — Travis even said that paparazzi are hanging outside of his home in KC — he’ll be keeping the details of the two’s relationship to just an “Alright now.”

“What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” he added.