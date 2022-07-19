Following the sudden end of his longtime 97.5 The Fanatic radio show, Mike Missanelli has a new gig.

Missanelli and former NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst Seth Joyner are joining Derrick Gunn and Devan Kaney to host an Eagles postgame show live for JAKIB Media Partners, a YouTube sports channel that features several Philadelphia sports personalities, including 94.1 WIP host Rob Ellis and former Eagles lineman and current NBC Sports Philadelphia host Barrett Brooks.

The show will debut Sept. 11 following the Eagles’ season opener against the Detroit Lions and air after every Birds game during the 2022 season. It will also stream on 6abc.com.

“I was prepared to just watch the Eagles on TV this season like anyone else. But working with great football people like Seth and D-Gunn was a wonderful opportunity, and one I couldn’t turn down,” Missanelli told the Inquirer. “I think this is going to be a monster show.”

In May, Missanelli abruptly announced his departure from his 97.5 The Fanatic afternoon show after 15 years. Missanelli said his contract was set to expire in a couple weeks, and he and station owner Beasley Media Group decided to go “in another direction.”

“I tried to give my heart with every show I did here for 15 years. I had some missteps in my career, as you well know,” Missanelli said. “But in the end, I hope the good outweighed the bad, and that people think I’ve been a positive part of this radio station’s brand.”

Last week, The Fanatic announced a new afternoon show that will feature former Phillies pitcher and current NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst Ricky Bottalico alongside Hunter Brody and Missanelli’s former cohost, Tyrone Johnson. Jen Scordo will continue to handle news updates and act as the “ringmaster” of the show, which will be called The Best Show Ever? and simulcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The new show will air in Missanelli’s former timeslot — 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. — beginning Aug. 1.

“If you don’t like me, great. I will now be diluted with people you do like,” Johnson, who has continued to host the afternoon show alongside Scordo, said last week during the announcement. “If you do like me, also great, because I will still be here.”

JAKIB Sports broadcasts three live shows every weekday on YouTube. Birds 365, hosted by John McMullen and WIP host Jody McDonald, airs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Sports Take, hosted by Gunn, Brooks, and Ellis, airs live from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The National Football Show, hosted by Dan Sileo, airs live from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Gunn, who joined JAKIB Sports in August to cohost a live Eagles postgame show alongside Kaney and Marc Farzetta, spent over 20 years covering the Eagles at NBC Sports Philadelphia before he was laid off in August 2020. Last month, Dunn raised a few eyebrows on Twitter when he hinted a potential return to the network “didn’t work out.”