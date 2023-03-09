94.1 WIP producer Jack Fritz is getting more time to talk as the Phillies prepare to start their season.

Fritz, the producer of Marks and Reese, hosted by Jon Marks and former Eagles linebacker Ike Reese, will tack on an extra hour to his schedule as the new weekday host of the station’s 6 p.m. hour.

The new show, Jack Fritz at Six, will debut Monday.

Considering most nights the hour will be Phillies-heavy leading into WIP’s game broadcasts, Fritz seems like an ideal choice. In addition to his producing duties at the station, Fritz is a lifelong Phillies fan and has co-hosted the High Hopes podcast with fellow WIP producer James Seltzer since 2018.

Fritz, a Bloomsburg University graduate who was born in Media and raised in West Chester, was hired by WIP in 2017, and has been producing for Marks and Reese since July 2019.

WIP has yet to find an evening host to replace Joe Giglio, who moved to the station’s midday show with former Eagles defensive end Hugh Douglas as part of the musical chairs following Angelo Cataldi’s retirement. WIP says the search is ongoing.

Advertisement

With Phillies season almost here, there’s really no rush for WIP to fill its evening hosting slot, and their bench of fill-in hosts — including Rob Ellis, Jody McDonald, Paul Jolovitz, and Rob Charry — is deep enough to cover them through the fall. Jon Johnson will continuing hosting the station’s overnight show.

Here is WIP’s new weekday lineup, beginning Monday:

6 to 10 a.m.: The WIP Morning Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: WIP Middays with Hugh Douglas and Joe Giglio 2 to 6 p.m.: Marks and Reese 6 to 7 p.m.: Jack Fritz at Six 7 to 11 p.m.: Fill-in hosts 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.: WIP Late Night 3 to 6 a.m.: Jon Johnson

As for the Phillies radio broadcast on WIP, Scott Frantzke is back for his 18th season in the booth. Splitting color duties will be longtime analyst Larry Anderson and former Phillies shortstop Kevin Stocker. Former NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Gregg Murphy will handle the pre- and postgame hosting duties.